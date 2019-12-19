December 19th Update: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Anchorage Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Chester Mainot - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre 53%

Evan Carson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 28%

Enrique Bravo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance 10%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Bronsen Stewart - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay The 25%

AJ Yambao - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth 15%

Steven Brewer - WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 11%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

David Haynes - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Perseverance 17%

Evan Carson - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano's Theatre 14%

Aven Koontz - THE GIVER - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Anna Mintzer - SOUND OF MUSIC - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 30%

Boogie Willis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 23%

Lisa Willis - HMS PINAFORE - Anchorage Opera 21%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Charly Rentz - PHANTOM OF TGE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 29%

Morgan Mitchell - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 10%

Madison Falvo - THE WITCH OF BLACKBIRD POND - Alaska Theatre of Youth 9%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Jessica Faust - HEARTS LIKE FISTS - Cyrano's Theatre 11%

Shelley Virginia - MACBETH - Fairbanks Shakespeare 10%

Rebecca Gamache - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano's Theatre 9%

Best Musical (non-professional)

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 37%

WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 33%

MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre Of Youth 24%

Best Musical (professional)

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre 34%

DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER, AND A FLY - Cyrano's Theatre 23%

GUYS & DOLLS - Perseverance 22%

Best New Musical

FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre 100%

Best New Play

THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre 21%

SOMETHING WICKED - TBA Theatre 17%

A GHASTLY LITTLE TALE - TBA Theatre 12%

Best Play (non-professional)

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 17%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%

THE OLD WOMAN WHO LOST HER VOICE - Cyrano's Theatre 10%

Best Play (professional)

ALICE ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - TBA 24%

BOEING BOEING - Cyrano's Theatre 23%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Blue Chair Productions 15%

Best Touring Show

SPAMALOT - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 41%

THE DEATH OF Edgar Allen Poe - TBA Theatre 36%

THE WINTER BEAR PROJECT - Perseverance 12%

Theater of the Year

TBA Theatre 27%

Colony High School Drama 26%

Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%

