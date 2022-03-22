Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Reschedules KALEIDOSCOPE 2.0

Join the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra again in the Sydney Laurence Theatre on Wednesday, March 23rd for Kaleidoscope 2.0 , an evening of chamber music performed by more than FORTY Anchorage Symphony musicians!

PROGRAM

DVORÁK Serenade for Wind Instruments

BEACH Piano Quintet, Op. 67 (Mvt I)

EMMA LOU DIEMER Quartet: for Trumpet, Horn, Trombone & Piano

BRETT LINDSAY Endeavor, For Strings

ERIC EWAZEN Eternal Spring (A Hudson River Idyll)

Vaughan Williams Phantasy Quintet (Mvt IV)

PRICE Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (Mvt V)

RAVEL String Quartet in F Major, M. 35 (Mvt II)

BEETHOVEN Septet in E Flat Major, Op. 20 (Mvt I)

About the Program

Dvorák was so impressed by a performance of Mozart's Wind Serenade that he immediately wrote his own lyrical Serenade for Wind Instruments with Slavic influences.

In defiance of early 1900s societal expectations, Amy Beach became the first successful female composer in America. In 1909 critics called her Piano Quintet "truly modern" and "distinctly rhapsodic...in the fashion of our time."

In 2001, prolific American composer Emma Lou Diemer was commissioned by the Borealis Brass Trio of Fairbanks to write Quartet: for Trumpet, Horn, Trombone, and Piano .

We are always proud and pleased to showcase the talents of our musicians. On March 19th we present ASO cellist, Brett Lindsay's Endeavor, For Strings .

Ewazen composed his Eternal Spring (A Hudson River Idyll) as a heartfelt eulogy for bassoonist Robin Sullivan, composed for her husband, trumpetist Robert Sullivan. His poignant work celebrates her life with moving melodies and an uplifting spirit.

Written for a string quartet with a second viola, Vaughan Williams composed his Phantasy Quintet shortly after a period of mentorship with Ravel, leaving it with echoes of his teacher.

Price gives her special treatment to 5 American Negro folk tunes. The fifth movement, based on "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" is beautifully framed within classical European musical forms, reflecting the melting pot of cultures in America.

Ravel was only 27 when he began composing the Quartet in F Major , a piece that proved to be his first major success, even if it did ultimately get him expelled from the Paris Conservatory (for not winning enough competitions).

To Beethoven's irritation, Septet in E-Flat was one of his most popular works during his lifetime. Even before publication, copies of the score were in great demand.