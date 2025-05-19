Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Appoints New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a year-long national search, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Nicholas Cooper as its next Executive Director. Cooper is a seasoned nonprofit leader with over 13 years of experience in arts administration, financial strategy, and public sector operations. He brings a strong track record of innovation, collaboration, and fiscal responsibility.

ASO Board President April Powers commented, “Finding the right person to follow in Sherri Burkhart Reddick's footsteps was no small task. After more than 35 years of leadership, Sherri helped shape the ASO into the vibrant, beloved institution it is today. We're thrilled to welcome Nicholas Cooper as our new Executive Director. With his passion for the arts and strong leadership experience, Nick is the right person to build on Sherri's legacy. Thank you, Sherri—and welcome, Nick! We look forward to this next chapter at the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra.”

Cooper currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of The Arc of Anchorage, where he has strengthened organizational infrastructure and advanced critical community services. His career includes leadership roles across the arts and public service sectors—from founding Executive Director of the San Francisco Wind Ensemble to Artistic Administrator at Virginia Opera, and later as Deputy Administrative Operations Manager for Alaska's Division of Public Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm thrilled to join the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and support its long-standing tradition of artistic excellence,” said Cooper. “Music is a universal language with the power to bring people together, and I look forward to working with the musicians, staff, board, and the community to further that undertaking. Together, we'll build upon the ASO's strong foundation shaped by the remarkable legacy left by my predecessor and continue to create Great Music for Every Life.”

Cooper holds dual Master's in Arts Administration and Public Affairs from Indiana University, with a concentration in Nonprofit Management, and a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Sonoma State University. He began his career as a music educator in the San Francisco Bay Area, where his emphasis on community engagement and equity transformed a school music program into a thriving, comprehensive offering. Throughout his career Cooper has demonstrated a commitment to mission-driven leadership, creative collaboration, and financial sustainability in every role.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicholas Cooper to the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra,” said Elizabeth Schulze, ASO Music Director. “Nick's experience and expertise will ensure that the Orchestra continues to uphold the highest artistic standards while remaining financially sound and deeply connected to our audience and community.”

Sherri Burkhart Reddick, who will retire this summer after more than 35 years of dedicated service to the ASO, added, “After making my announcement to retire, it has been my goal to help the ASO Board find an Executive Director who can take the orchestra into its next chapter. Nick Cooper is that person. He has the capacity, passion, and commitment to do great work for the Anchorage Symphony and our community. I'm elated he applied and thrilled for the future of the ASO.”

The search for the ASO's next leader was led by a committee chaired by ASO President-Elect Roland Rydstrom, with members representing a broad spectrum of the orchestra's leadership and supporters, including Jenn Cargile (ASO Associate Director and Director of Marketing/Public Relations), Elizabeth Schulze (ASO Music Director), Sherri Burkhart Reddick (ASO Executive Director), Heidi Herbert-Lovern (ASOPA President), Dawn Lindsay (ASO Associate Concertmaster), Patti Meinhardt (ASO Past-President and former board member), Elizabeth Hunt (former ASO board member), and Ira Perman (former Atwood Foundation Executive Director).

Cooper begins his tenure as Executive Director on May 19, 2025.

