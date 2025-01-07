Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Matthew Rose - DER ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Ragsdale - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaylee Silcocks - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66



Best Dance Production

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anna M. Hogan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

Levi Gore - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66



Best Ensemble

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Gretchen Amstutz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Musical

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Cara Juan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play

Caitlin Kelly - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66



Best Play

SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Opera Southwest



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

D. Craig M. Napoliello - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alissa Hall - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Colin Burdge - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Andra Beatty - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MACBETH - Upstart Crows



Favorite Local Theatre

Santa Fe Playhouse



Comments