Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Matthew Rose - DER ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Ragsdale - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaylee Silcocks - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66
Best Dance Production
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Anna M. Hogan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Levi Gore - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66
Best Ensemble
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Gretchen Amstutz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Musical
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Cara Juan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Caitlin Kelly - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66
Best Play
SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66
Best Production of an Opera
MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Opera Southwest
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
D. Craig M. Napoliello - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alissa Hall - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Colin Burdge - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Andra Beatty - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MACBETH - Upstart Crows
Favorite Local Theatre
Santa Fe Playhouse
