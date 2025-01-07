Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 07, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Matthew Rose - DER ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Ragsdale - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaylee Silcocks - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66

Best Dance Production
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Anna M. Hogan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play
Levi Gore - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66

Best Ensemble
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Gretchen Amstutz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Musical
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Cara Juan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play
Caitlin Kelly - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66

Best Play
SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66

Best Production of an Opera
MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Opera Southwest

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
D. Craig M. Napoliello - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alissa Hall - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Colin Burdge - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Andra Beatty - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MACBETH - Upstart Crows

Favorite Local Theatre
Santa Fe Playhouse
 



