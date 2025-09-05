VIVA MEXICO Comes to Teatro Paraguas

This vibrant production brings together a stellar cast of local talent for a journey through Mexico's rich history and diverse artistic traditions.
Teatro Paraguas has announced "¡Viva México! The Music, Dance, and Poetry of México," a spectacular cultural event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico's Independence Day (Fiestas Patrias). This vibrant production brings together a stellar cast of local talent for a journey through Mexico's rich history and diverse artistic traditions.
"¡Viva México!" brings together the acclaimed Teatro Paraguas, the graceful Xóchitl Ballet Folklórico, and the spirited Los Niños de Santa Fe in a unique collaboration. The show is expertly guided by Music Director Thelma Arguello and Poetry Director Paola Vengochea, with key support from Embajadores & Reyes Unidos, co-founded by Rafael Escamilla.
Attendees will experience the vast contributions of Mexican culture and history, spanning from pre-Columbian times to the modern era. The performance will feature:
This show promises to be a vibrant cultural experience for all ages, fostering a deeper appreciation for the contributions of Mexican culture.
