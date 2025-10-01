 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Underland Dance's RE:MEMBER at Teatro Paraguas

re:member will run October 24th and 25th at Teatro Paraguas, 6:30-8pm.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
Underland Dance's RE:MEMBER at Teatro Paraguas Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Underland Dance presents: re:member.  Through improvised movement, this performance explores the process of remembering forgotten parts of our humanness. Offering a dynamic blend of solo and group movement, the dancers invite us to weave ourselves back together into wholeness.

Underland Dance has been practicing together for over six years; cultivating coherence, trust, and a deep movement language.  Nothing is scripted. What will unfold these two evenings will be a surprise to the audience and the movers themselves. As one audience member put it, "I felt as if I had been invited into the inner sanctum of a ceremony, a transmission of somatically expressed insight into what it means to be alive."

re:member will run October 24th and 25th at Teatro Paraguas, 6:30-8pm. There will be two acts with a 15 minute intermission.  Tickets are $20 - $30, and may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm.org.  To make a reservation and purchase tickets at the door, please call 505-424-1601.




Don't Miss a Albuquerque News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
26 ratings

Art
Wicked
146 ratings

Wicked
Just in Time
94 ratings

Just in Time
Hell's Kitchen
59 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos