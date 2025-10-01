Underland Dance's RE:MEMBER at Teatro Paraguas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Underland Dance presents: re:member. Through improvised movement, this performance explores the process of remembering forgotten parts of our humanness. Offering a dynamic blend of solo and group movement, the dancers invite us to weave ourselves back together into wholeness.

Underland Dance has been practicing together for over six years; cultivating coherence, trust, and a deep movement language. Nothing is scripted. What will unfold these two evenings will be a surprise to the audience and the movers themselves. As one audience member put it, "I felt as if I had been invited into the inner sanctum of a ceremony, a transmission of somatically expressed insight into what it means to be alive."

re:member will run October 24th and 25th at Teatro Paraguas, 6:30-8pm. There will be two acts with a 15 minute intermission. Tickets are $20 - $30, and may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm.org. To make a reservation and purchase tickets at the door, please call 505-424-1601.