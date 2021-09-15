The Adobe Theater to Present Tom Allard Storytelling Performance and Workshop

The Adobe Theater will present a Tom Allard STORYTELLING CONCERT Saturday, October 2nd at 7.30pm and STORYTELLING WORKSHOP/INTERACTIVE Sunday, October 3rd at pm.

Tom Allard is a member of the Loyal Shawnee band of the Cherokee nation. He was born in Ada, Oklahoma, an Air Force "brat" and grew up on various air bases in the U.S. and Germany, though his "home" was always given as Big Cabin, Oklahoma. He became interested in theatre while attending Central Oklahoma State University. He is a noted stage actor and director. He starred in the 1990s revival of "Land of the Lost" (1991) TV series as the evil 'Shung', and also appeared in very different makeup in the same series as the friendly 'Namaki' in several episodes. Very active in political matters, he co-founded a liberal comedy program for radio called "Avant Radio." He unofficially retired from acting in the early 2000s, taking on a job teaching film and theatre technique at a thoroughbred private school.

"September marks the beginning of the 50th year of singing for my supper, one form and another - Screen Actors Guild pensioner, 18 seasons onstage in rep with the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, 18 years teaching stagecraft and film making and for the last two years the school's resident storyteller. Ten years doing industrial films for Robinsons-May Corp and I was both one of the original 42 actors who founded the artists ensemble at Native Voices at the Autry Museum of the American West, and a charter stagehand at the opening of the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Actually, there were only 41 but I was so good they counted me twice!"

Tickets and information at www.adobetheater.org, 505-898-9222, info@adobetheater.org