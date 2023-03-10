Teatro Paraguas Presents SORRY AGAIN With L.A. Comedian Ian Ira Rousso

"Uncle Rooster" Ian Ira Rousso is recording his debut comedy album titled "Sorry Again" in New York on April 23rd and is on a mission to throw away the hour on an absolute high. The hour is a fun, joke-packed, story-filled exploration of being single deep in your thirties in the internet age and the banalities of hangups and nostalgia and was met with a standing ovation following its first run in January.

In recent years, Ian has been honing his craft in every room possible and has begun featuring and headlining. His authentic and absurdist style of storytelling has won over audiences all over the country and his unique path has led him to the sets of Ex Rated with Andy Cohen currently streaming on Peacock and Hidden America with Jonah Ray on Seeso, now streaming on VRV.

This is the only Santa Fe run of the hour, and and joining him are comedians you don't forget:

Libby Tonning was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico the day after the cold war ended which was probably just a coincidence. At eighteen she moved to the Pacific Northwest where she became a licensed tugboat captain. For fifteen years she has been huffing diesel fumes and waging war with the seagulls. Until now.

Back in her home state as of October, 2022, this captain-turned-comedian has traded boats for jokes and finally feels like she's doing what she was meant to do. In the few months she's been back, Libby has performed in nearly two dozen shows, several competitions, and has a comedy magazine in the works. When not hanging around the comedy club or the numerous open mics in town, she can be found at home with her cats, Mac and Cheese, and her dog Phyllis Diller.

Danger K. Varoz was the 2019 winner of Albuquerque Alibi's best local comic and featured in Thrillist Magazine's 2019 'Top Undiscovered Comics from Around the Country'. Danger hosts The Stage at The Star's weekly stand up comedy showcase at The Santa Ana Star Casino.He has toured the country performing in clubs, private parties, corporate events and has performed for audiences of all ages. He's been featured at The Tempe, AZ Improv, Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, CA, The Westside Comedy Festival in Santa Monica, CA, CloudTop Comedy Festival in Santa Fe, NM and Four Corners Comedy Festival in Durango, CO. He has opened for Maria Bamford, Baron Vaughn, Bruce Jingles, Kellen Erksine and Kate Willett.

Danger was the creator, head writer and the host of New Mexico's only late night political news satire, The New Mexican Inquisition which aired on UABQ from 2017-2019, Comcast Channel 27 and can be seen on Facebook and YouTube.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts (Dept. of Cultural Affairs), and Santa Fe Community Foundation.