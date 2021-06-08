Teatro Paraguas presents Kell Robertson Tribute Poetry Reading, Saturday July 10 at 7:00 p.m. at eatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie.

Kell Robertson was a poet and singer/songwriter born in 1930 in Codell, Kansas, the son of a saxophone player who abandoned the family when Kell was a toddler. His stepfather threw him out of the house when Kell was 13, and so began a life on the road.

Kell was active in the 1960's San Francisco North Beach beat poetry scene, and the poetry and music scene in Albuquerque and Placitas in the 1970's. For years he published Desperado, a poetry anthology. In 1997 he moved into a small cabin south of Santa Fe on a friend's property where he lived for thirteen years until his death in 2011.

The relative stability in Santa Fe allowed Kell to publish a number of poetry chapbooks and produce several music albums, including Cool and Dark Inside, 'Cause I'm Crazy, and When You Come Down Off the Mountain. His books include A Horse Called Desperation, Bear Crossing, The Leveling Wind, and The Goofy Goddess on the Wall.

Ride Easy, a collection of Kell's poems and essays about Kell and his work edited by Gary Brower, will soon be published by Lummox Press.

Readers raconteurs, and musicians for the event include John Macker, Steve Terrell, Neil Elliott, Kendall McCook, Mary Mier, Mitch Reyes, Jason Eklund, Brian Dickson, Jake McCook, Joanie MacCallum, Bruce MacCallum, and Argos MacCallum. The event is free, and donations to Teatro Paraguas are gratefully accepted. Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601.