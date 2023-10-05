Teatro Paraguas Presents A Poetry Reading With Holly Wilson And Seth Harris, October 22

The event is free, and donations to the theatre are most appreciated.

Oct. 05, 2023

Teatro Paraguas Presents A Poetry Reading With Holly Wilson And Seth Harris, October 22

Teatro Paraguas present a poetry reading with Holly Wilson and Seth Harris on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. as part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series. The event is free, and donations to the theatre are most appreciated.

Gregory “SETH” Harris is one of Colorado's best-known performance poets. He collaborates with other poets, musicians, actors, singers, and dancers to create dynamic poetry performances.

SETH is the author of A Black Odyssey, a collection of poetry about his experiences as a Black poet in contemporary America; a satirical novel, The Perfect Stranger, for which he received the Award of Excellence from the Colorado Authors League; and short stories published in numerous literary magazines. He teaches storytelling, poetry, and acting to children of all ages, and spearheads “Art Compost and the Word Mechanics,” an improvisational poetry-music ensemble.

Holly Wilson began doing performance poetry in the 1970's, but became more serious about it in the early 2002's when she joined Pamela Hirst to create the Beatlick Sisters, a poetry theater duo that combined poetry with singing, music, dance, props, and costumes. Holly is the author of Assorted Snapshots, a collection of poetry written before the 2010s, and she has had poetry published in various anthologies, including the Fixed and Free Anthology, The Malpaís Review, and the Poets Speak Anthologies.

Holly currently hosts two monthly open poetry readings, one at the Tortuga Gallery in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the other on Zoom, called the Hollyhock Farm Open Poetry Readings.




