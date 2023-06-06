THE LION KING, BEETLEJUICE & More Set for Popejoy Hall 2023-24 Season

Popejoy Hall has announced its 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents series of performances. This signature program presented by the premier performing arts center in New Mexico includes two sub-series of shows for patrons to choose from: the Broadway in New Mexico Series and the Ovation Series.



Director of Popejoy Hall, Fabianna Borghese, expressed her excitement about the 2023-2024 season, saying "Popejoy brings the magic to New Mexico and this season we’re excited to bring five world class Broadway tours, including the return of the majestic and awe inspiring production of Disney’s THE LION KING, and eighteen of the best in touring performing arts including dance, music and theater from around the world."



The 2023-2024 Broadway in New Mexico Series welcomes the return of Disney’s THE LION KING, as well as the beloved Broadway classic, MY FAIR LADY. It also invites audiences to experience three recent Broadway hits, HADESTOWN, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, and BEETLEJUICE. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL and BEETLEJUICE are both musical adaptations of popular films of the same name. The hot musical HADESTOWN won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2019 and the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and is still playing to packed houses on Broadway.



The 2023-2024 Ovation Series also offers two special shows for Broadway fans. Renée Elise Goldsberry, star of HAMILTON on Broadway and Girls5Eva on Netflix, debuts at Popejoy in a performance made possible by the Popejoy Excellence Fund. The small but wonderfully versatile cast of Forbidden Broadway lights up the stage with their parody of popular showtunes.



Broadway isn’t the only thing celebrated on the stage this season. The Ovation Series also features four performances that pay tribute to legendary singers. Johnny Cash — The Official Concert Experience, debuts in November as the only tribute performance officially licensed by the Cash estate. PROUD Tina bills itself as the “ultimate tribute to Tina Turner” with a live band and talented singer portraying the star in an electrifying concert experience. The singers of Trailblazing Women in Country take a heartfelt approach to their renditions of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton’s greatest hits. Finally, Complexions Contemporary Ballet performs a glam rock dance tribute to the music of David Bowie in their show, Starstruck.



Audience favorites, including The TEN Tenors and DRUM TAO, also return in the Ovation Series. The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players will perform the masterpiece of musical comedy, The Pirates of Penzance. Also, the long-running holiday tradition Mariachi Christmas will charm audiences for its 24th year. There’s a lot for families as well, with performances by DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular, Omnium Circus, and Dinosaur World Live!



Rounding out the season are Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance, a Celtic dance show for the holiday season; MOMIX: ALICE, a multimedia dance performance inspired by Alice in Wonderland; The Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Big Band era’s favorite musical group; a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, and Scrap Arts Music, a science fiction styled show featuring instruments that are playable sculpture.



To subscribe, patrons choose either the five-show Broadway in New Mexico Series or any four shows from the Ovation Series, including a select performance of Disney’s THE LION KING. Subscribers to both series can then add as many other shows as they like to their subscription. In addition to reserving their seats before single tickets go on sale to the general public, subscribers to both series also have an opportunity to purchase single tickets to Popejoy’s Broadway shows early.



New subscriptions go on sale to the general public on June 6. Subscriptions for the Broadway in New Mexico Series start at $240 and include one ticket to all five shows in the package. Ovation Series-only subscriptions start at $100 for four shows.



For more information and to purchase subscriptions, patrons should visit Click Here.



The 2023-2024 Season in Popejoy Hall

Dates are subject to change.



Broadway in New Mexico Series

Disney's THE LION KING

October 18 - November 5, 2023

24 Performances

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Albuquerque’s best-loved musical returns to Popejoy Hall. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.



HADESTOWN

December 6-10, 2023

7 Performances

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today ... and always.



HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

January 25-28, 2024

6 Performances

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.



Are you ready to fall in love all over again?



MY FAIR LADY

March 21-24, 2024

6 Performances

From Lincoln Center Theater comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production boasts such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly".







BEETLEJUICE

May 9-12, 2024

6 Performances

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.



Contains strong language, mature references, and a lot of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon.



Ovation Series

Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience

Friday, November 17, 2023, 7:30pm

The music never stops in Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience. Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multi-media celebration is like nothing you’ve seen before. Using state-of-the-art technology, Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone has been lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform his biggest hits – “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” – with a live band again! In addition to never-before-seen footage and on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash, male and female vocalists will split singing duties to perform even more Cash hits, as well as tunes by artists of the time including The Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins and June Carter Cash.



Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance

Sunday, November 19, 2023, 1:00pm

Step into the holiday season with this music and dance extravaganza. Featuring world-champion Irish dancers and traditional Irish musicians, this show embraces traditional and current Celtic styles with inspired choreography and beloved holiday music. This high-energy performance includes everything audiences enjoy about Rhythm of the Dance, wrapped up as a spectacular holiday gift!



Mariachi Christmas

Friday, December 15, 2023, 7:30pm

Ring in the season with swirling dresses and trumpeting music as Mariachi Christmas returns for its 24th year! The sights and sounds of Mexico fill our theatre and hearts with rich mariachi music and traditional ballet folklórico. Join us for our favorite annual tradition, an event you’ll look forward to all year!



DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular

Sunday, December 17, 2023, 3:00pm

Mixing holiday favorites with the show-stopping performance of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band, DRUMLine takes you on an unforgettable journey through chart-topping Christmas classics. From the modern sounds of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” to traditional tunes including “Little Drummer Boy,” this holiday spectacular will make you dance in your seat to the marching band beat. Featuring dazzling vocalists, talented musicians, high-energy choreography, and beautiful holiday costumes, it’s a performance that will fill the whole family with holiday cheer.



MOMIX: ALICE

Saturday, February 3, 2024, 7:30pm

“I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice story” Artistic Director Moses Pendleton says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention.” Fall down the rabbit hole with MOMIX’s ALICE. The innovative dance company returns with an all-new production inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Dancers play on the imagination and absurdity of Lewis Carroll’s story with curious — and curiouser — costumes, spectacular stage effects, and MOMIX's signature style. Go on a magical journey with Alice and MOMIX in this stunning fusion of dance, lighting, music, and multimedia.



Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, February 18, 2024, 3:00pm

With its unique sound, The Glenn Miller Orchestra earned its spot as one of the greatest bands of all time. In the early 1940s, the ensemble produced some of the most popular songs of their day, creating a soundtrack for the Greatest Generation. Now, this celebrated group returns to perform some of their biggest hits including “A String of Pearls,” “In the Mood,” and “Moonlight Serenade.” Swing to the music of this big band!



Renée Elise Goldsberry

Saturday, February 24, 2024, 7:30pm

Star of stage and screen, Tony Award®-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry visits Popejoy Hall! Best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, her Broadway career began as Nala in The Lion King. She later performed as Mimi in Broadway's closing cast of RENT. Recently, she’s starred on the small screen in She Hulk, Girls5Eva and Altered Carbon.



As a solo artist, she wows audiences with her talent and her stage presence garnering rave reviews. In this special solo performance, Renée will perform a soulful set of gospel and blues and music you love from her exciting stage career.



Fahrenheit 451

Sunday, February 25, 2023, 3:00pm

The visionary Aquila Theatre returns with its stark portrayal of Ray Bradbury's classic novel Fahrenheit 451. In a dystopian world, reading material has been banned. Firemen confiscate and destroy any books found. When a woman goes missing, one fireman begins to question the reality around him. With themes that remain remarkably relevant today, this work of science fiction is staged with Aquila Theatre’s signature, highly theatrical style.



The TEN Tenors

Friday, March 1, 2024, 7:30pm

Ten tenors. Tons of talent. Renowned for their dynamic arrangements of classic and contemporary favorites, this must-see musical ensemble returns to sing their greatest hits. Direct from Australia, the group has wowed audiences around the world. From “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Nessun Dorma,” The TEN Tenors always perform in perfect harmony.



The Pirates of Penzance

Sunday, March 3, 2024, 3:00pm

Set sail with this classic comedy! Join a band of hapless buccaneers, bumbling British bobbies, frolicsome Victorian maidens, and the delightfully dotty “model of a modern Major-General” for a rollicking romp on the rocky coast of Cornwall. The charming New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players return with this exuberant musical theater masterpiece.



PROUD TINA: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

Friday, March 8, 2024, 7:30pm

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner, brimming with Tina hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, plus band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers, making this the definitive tribute and a fabulous night out!



Dinosaur World Live!

Friday, March 15, 2024, 7:30pm

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of dinosaurs in this interactive show for all ages! Discover a prehistoric world of astonishing, remarkably life-like creatures children will love including Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus. This entertaining and educational performance packs a roaring good time in a fifty-minute family adventure.



Omnium Circus

Sunday, March 17, 2024, 3:00pm

You won’t believe what’s possible! Omnium Circus is a circus like no other. Their I’m Possible live show tells the story of a young boy who dreams of joining the circus. Follow his journey as enters a world of aerial artistry, balancing bravado, contortion, and comedy. This uplifting production features an extraordinary cast of multi-talented and multi-abled performers who enthrall audiences with astonishing feats that defy expectations and any limits you may imagine.



Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly

Friday, March 29, 2024, 7:30pm

Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. Through their voices and artistry, they proved that women can be at once beautiful and strong, vulnerable and powerful. Their success earned them each a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. In this loving tribute, soloist Miko Marks, CMT’s 2022 “Next Woman of Country,” and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train perform the hits of Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly with heart and soul.



DRUM TAO

Saturday, March 30, 2024, 7:30pm

Audience-favorite DRUM TAO returns to Popejoy for another unforgettable performance. With a samurai heart and signature rock and roll aesthetic, these highly-trained musicians meld traditional Japanese drumming and martial arts mastery. Their stunning power and precision will rock you to your core.

Sunday, April 7, 2024, 3:00pm

From Frozen to Phantom to Wicked, this fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart, and madcap impressions by a stellar cast. It's never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for 35 years, the show features a talented quintet of comic chameleons throwing out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. The Tony Award®-winning Forbidden Broadway provides non-stop laughs for musical theatre fans young and old.



Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Saturday, April 13, 2024, 7:30pm

Led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has awakened audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. With a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and 16 stunning dancers, Complexions has been hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer and “game changing” by The Guardian. Their blockbuster hit program, STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie, is an utterly transfixing tribute to the life and music of David Bowie, full of glitter and glam.



Scrap Arts Music

Sunday, April 14, 2024, 3:00pm

Transformed through art and innovation, everyday scrap and salvage become musical treasure in Scrap Arts Music’s Children of Metropolis. A fast-paced, all-acoustic percussion show with science fiction-style multimedia projections, this fantastic performance takes inspiration from the classic film Metropolis. Five athletic musicians perform with 145 mobile invented instruments, all handmade by group leader and composer, Gregory Kozak to create a one-of-a-kind percussive experience in an unforgettable afternoon of music.





About Popejoy Hall



Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists, and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

