Spencer Theater Holds John Mueller's WINTER DANCE PARTY Next Weekend

The event is set for June 3.

Spencer Theater kicks-off its summer season of shows Saturday, June 3 with John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party”®, the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour.  Bursting with punch and vitality, Mueller’s production is the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave on,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace,” and many, many more.

John Mueller, the critically acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical “Buddy..the Buddy Holly Story,” performs as Buddy Holly with Linwood Sasser as the Big Bopper and Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens. The very authentic and energetic four piece band (guitar, drums, standup bass and sax) includes Grammy award winning Mike Acosta on saxophone.

The Winter Dance Party show has performed in front of over 2 million people on national TV for the Jerry Lewis Telethon, has toured extensively throughout the United States and Canada at theatres, performing arts centers, ballrooms, corporate events, casinos and even for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with John Mellencamp, Marshall Crenshaw and others.

It is the only show endorsed and honored by Buddy’s widow Maria Elena Holly.

Excellent concert seats are available for $55-$79. Call the box office at 575.336.4800 or go online to Click Here – the only official website for Spencer Theater ticketing. Sponsored in part by Beth & Frank Sayner and Carolyne Navar. A pre-show coconut shrimp & beef skewer buffet ($25) at 6 p.m. Bar service also starts at 6 p.m. (The theater is not responsible for 3rd party resales.)




