Spencer Theater Exploring Possibilities for Summer 2021 Activities

The Spencer Theater is currently reviewing the possibility of 2021 summer evening activities that will fit within the changing operational guidelines of New Mexico's COVID restrictions for performing arts venues.

"Good news is the Spencer will have the lights on for some summer nights focusing on specialty dinners that can occur under any color-coded restriction that the state may implement during the time of the planned function," says Charles Centilli, the theater's executive director.

A schedule of activities will be announced in late April.

Centilli explains that the Spencer Board of Directors and the venue's management are steadfast in their dedication to fiscal responsibility and sustaining the organization into the future. The Board has reviewed all the scenarios for the upcoming 2021 summer season and is cautiously approaching this summer's operations.

At this moment of event review in late March the state has assigned our county a 'green level.' This level prohibits 75% of our seating capacity for stage shows in the Spencer auditorium. Moreover, if Lincoln County's case infection rates increase, forcing businesses back into the "red level," a performance venue cannot operate at all.

"As always, the health and safety considerations of all, coupled with the financial concerns/risks of any activity, stand at the forefront of our decision-making," the theater's executive director says. "With the state of New Mexico's ever-changing 14-day mandates, we recognized that even the state's most unrestricted level makes performances unfeasible on the Spencer stage."

Such restrictions extend to outdoor performances. Patrons must understand that the tailoring of a professional outdoor stage setup for the entire summer season, coupled with the many risks of inclement weather and other variables, would be fiscally irresponsible for the Spencer.

"Therefore, to lower the risk of more potential loss following a mandated 'shutdown' year, the Board has decided to review only functions that allow the Spencer to operate indoors under any level of the state's restrictions."

Specialty dinners at the theater and similar activities could work under these guidelines, but, again, any such public events will be announced next month.

"Please stay-tuned," Centilli says. "We thank everyone for understanding and supporting us during these continuously uncertain times. We look forward to seeing you this summer. "

For more information about the status of Summer 2021 events at Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, visit the theater's website at spencertheater.com.