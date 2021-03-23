Season Tickets Now Available for Popejoy Hall 2021-2022 Season, Featuring HAMILTON & More

Broadway is coming back to New Mexico when Popejoy Hall reopens this fall! Popejoy Presents announced the 2021-2022 season featuring the long-awaited Broadway national tour of HAMILTON, now scheduled for 24 performances over three weeks, from January 25 through February 13, 2022. Season tickets are now available.

Though many shows from the canceled 2020-2021 season have been rescheduled, the season holds a surprise for Broadway fans. Adapted from the cult classic 2004 comedy penned by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS on its first national tour is coming in December 2021 as part of the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico Series.

Two other shows complete the Broadway in New Mexico 21-22 season: JERSEY BOYS, now scheduled November 4 - 7, 2021 and ANASTASIA coming in March 2022. The season also includes 23 Ovation Series shows, from the ever-popular PEKING ACROBATS to the new-to-New Mexico comedy, LUCY LOVES DESI. THE GREAT GATSBY and PIANO BATTLE are new additions to the season.

"Despite the unprecedented circumstances that have kept Popejoy Hall dark since March, we know the postponed season will be worth the wait," Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall, expressed. "We look forward to reopening our doors and presenting this much anticipated season. When we reopen, we will follow all local, state, federal and university guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our patrons."

"Planning for Popejoy's safe reopening includes the addition of a security screen between the UNM's Center for the Arts lobby and Popejoy's lobby as well as touchless mobile ticketing," said Tkach. "We encourage all patrons to sign up for mobile ticketing." More information regarding mobile ticketing can be found at popejoypresents.com.

To subscribe, patrons choose either the four-show Broadway in New Mexico series or any four shows from the Ovation Series. Subscribers can add as many other shows as they like. However, only Broadway in New Mexico subscribers are guaranteed seats to HAMILTON and MEAN GIRLS.

New subscriptions are on sale now to the general public. Subscriptions for the Broadway in New Mexico Series start at $185 for all four shows while an Ovation Series-only subscription is available starting at $60 for four shows.

Single tickets for HAMILTON and all other shows will go on sale to the public in the fall of 2021.

The Broadway tour of COME FROM AWAY, which was postponed from the 2019-2020 season has been rescheduled to play Popejoy Hall May 11 - 15, 2022. Single tickets are still available.

For more information and to purchase subscriptions, patrons should visit popejoypresents.com/subscribe.

The 2021-2022 Season in Popejoy Hall

Dates are subject to change.

Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico Series

JERSEY BOYS

April 7 - April 10, 2022

6 performances

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard ... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS:

"Sherry" • "Big Girls Don't Cry" • "Walk Like A Man" • "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" • "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)"

MEAN GIRLS

December 7 - December 12, 2021

7 performances

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

HAMILTON

January 25 - February 13, 2022

24 performances

Subscription Performances: January 27-January 30

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

ANASTASIA

March 3 - March 6, 2022

6 performances

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Albuquerque at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

Ovation Series

THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS COMEDY TOUR

Saturday, October 16, 2021, 8:00pm

Comedy Central's hysterically funny late night talk and news satire show has won 24 Emmys since its inception. "The Daily Show is more culturally relevant than ever," said Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central. THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS COMEDY TOUR features the comics behind the jokes that make America laugh every weeknight on the network's premiere late night show. Whether making fun of their failed dating lives, living life as a cat owner, or our current politics, the Daily Show writers find comedy everywhere and bring it all to the stage!

Cirque Mechanics - BIRDHOUSE FACTORY

Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:30pm

Welcome to BIRDHOUSE FACTORY, a most unlikely setting for a circus where workers are acrobats and machines are circus props. A contortionist performs on a turntable powered by unicyclists and trampoline wall artists defy the laws of physics. BIRDHOUSE FACTORY was inspired, in part, by the masterful industry murals of Mexican-born artist Diego Rivera, the outrageous illustrations of cartoonist Rube Goldberg and the slapstick humor of Charlie Chaplin's film Modern Times. Cirque Mechanics returns to Popejoy with the true essence of the circus, replete with nostalgia and humor.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS

Bill Medley and Bucky Heard

Sunday, November 14, 2021, 3:00pm

With a string of #1 hits, including the most played song in radio history, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts over four decades. After Bobby's passing in 2003, Bill Medley discovered Bucky Heard to help him recreate the Righteous Brothers magic. The concert experience features their biggest hits ..."Lovin 'Feelin'," "Soul and Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," and "Rock and Roll Heaven." Get ready to have the time of your life with the legendary RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE 5 BROWNS

Friday, December 17, 2021, 7:30pm

Five polished musicians playing five highly polished grand pianos all on the same stage: that's the visual and acoustic wonder of CHRISTMAS WITH THE 5 BROWNS. Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra, and Desirae all attended New York's Juilliard School, the first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously. Their dynamic program of holiday favorites mixed with classical favorites includes "Carol of the Bells," "The Planets," and a truly fresh "Sleigh Ride." Few shows bring such incredible cheer.

MARIACHI CHRISTMAS

Sunday, December 19, 2021, 3:00pm

Join us for a glorious New Mexican holiday tradition! Swirling dresses, lively violins, and joyous horns ring in the season like no other show. Come enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas in Mexico as folklorico dancing accompanies the clear peal of trumpets in Popejoy's annual celebration, MARIACHI CHRISTMAS. Now in its 22nd year, exuberant mariachi music by Mariachi Aztlán and dynamic dance by Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley reflect the traditions of Mexico at Christmas.

THE TEMPTATIONS

Thursday, January 13, 2022. 7:30pm

The history of THE TEMPTATIONS is the history of contemporary American pop. The Temps began their musical life in Detroit in the early 1960s when "The Way You Do the Things You Do" turned the group into one of Motown Records 'biggest success stories. An avalanche of hits followed: "My Girl," "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "I Wish It Would Rain," "I Can't Get Next to You," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone." No matter the song, THE TEMPTATIONS always perform with an unmatched flair and class.

AILEY II

Friday, February 18, 2022, 7:30pm

Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1974, AILEY II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the finest young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers. AILEY II flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in America under the leadership of Sylvia Waters from 1974 to 2012, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. With Artistic Director Troy Powell at the helm, AILEY II continues to thrive as he brings a fresh dimension to this beloved company.

THE TEN TENORS

Love Is in the Air

Saturday, February 19, 2022, 8:00pm

Open your hearts to THE TEN TENORS in 2022 because Love Is in the Air! Touring North America, this concert celebrates the glory of love and features many of the best amorous pop songs, ballads and arias of all time. Their Love Is in the Air album features "Perfect," "God Only Knows," and "Shallow," just to give you a taste. Celebrated for their wonderfully vast repertoire, breathtaking arrangements and powerful live performances, THE TEN TENORS honor the great classical tenors and composers and contemporary music's most popular artists.

THE Glenn Miller ORCHESTRA

Sunday, February 20, 2022, 3:00pm

With its unique sound, THE Glenn Miller ORCHESTRA earned its spot as one of the greatest bands of all time. From 1939 to 1944, the band had over 70 Top Ten hits, including "Moonlight Serenade," "In the Mood," "Tuxedo Junction," "A String of Pearls," and many more. Miller's band was in such demand that they performed three times a week on live radio, and made two movies, all while recording a legendary list of hits. This was the most popular big band of the 1940s, and it swings just as hot today.

LUCY LOVES DESI

Performed by LA Theatreworks

Friday, March 11, 2022, 7:30pm

LUCY LOVES DESI: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom tells the hilariously true behind-the-scenes story of I Love Lucy. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer - son of the show's creator Jess Oppenheimer - spins this witty tale of Lucy and Desi's battles with CBS, from who would play Lucy's husband to whether Lucy could really be seen pregnant on TV. With their daughter, Lucie Arnaz, serving as advisor, Oppenheimer's comedy brings as much heart and humor to the stage as an episode of I Love Lucy itself.

DANÚ

Thursday, March 17, 2022, 7:30pm

Spend St. Patrick's Day with Popejoy favorite DANÚ. They transport audiences on a joyful musical journey to Ireland, offering a moving and memorable performance, mixing traditional tunes with their own original songs. DANÚ'S virtuosi musicians on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals celebrate the heart and soul of Irish music. You'll quickly understand why they have become one of the leading Irish ensembles today. Erin go bragh!

SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK®

Friday, March 18, 2022, 7:30pm

SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK, the a cappella ensemble that has charmed audiences all over the globe, celebrates nearly 50 years of performing with Sweet Honey favorites. The group mixes traditional African music, gospel, a touch of heightened feminist and civil-rights consciousness with some very strong and spiritual African-American performers. Their distinctive sound offers an earful of sweet, soulful harmony. Sign language interpreted.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY

Saturday, March 19, 2022, 8:00pm

Aquila Theatre performs F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY for the stage in this all-new production of the twentieth-century tragedy. Set in the Jazz Age, THE GREAT GATSBY follows millionaire Jay Gatsby's pursuit to recapture the romance of his youth. This bold new interpretation by the ever-inventive Aquila Theatre depicts Gatsby's undoing in this story of obsession, greed, and betrayal.

MACBETH

Sunday, March 20, 2022, 3:00pm

The Tragedy of MACBETH begins on a deserted, mist-covered moor, as a battle-weary warrior encounters three witches who deliver a chilling prophecy: he will be crowned king. Macbeth immediately gains a new title one step removed from the throne. Armed now with a growing ambition, further fueled by his wife, Macbeth's lust for a power ultimately consumes him. He and Lady Macbeth succumb to paranoid visions, terrifying phantoms, and fragmenting sanity. Aquila Theatre breathes new life and vigorous dramatic fire into this wickedly famous work.

PIANO BATTLE

Friday, March 25, 2022, 7:30pm

Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern return to Popejoy a third time to perform an all-new mix of classical and popular tunes in an epic musical duel. As the duo goes head to head, each pianist tries to outplay the other and hilarious antics ensue. The winner is crowned by the audience members at the end of the performance.

BESSIE, BILLIE & NINA - PIONEERING WOMEN IN JAZZ

Sunday, March 27, 2022, 3:00pm

From the Jim Crow era-South through the turbulent 1960s, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone were among the most influential and popular singers of their times. They wielded their exceptional talents to combat racial prejudice, sexism, and poverty. They spoke to and for the disenfranchised as women, African Americans, and artists. BESSIE, BILLIE & NINA - PIONEERING WOMEN IN JAZZ features three dynamic vocalists: Charenée Wade and Camille Thurman, and Tahira Clayton. Backed by an all-female band, they celebrate the enduring legacies of these iconic artists with performances of the classic songs.

THE PEKING ACROBATS

Saturday, April 2, 2022, 8:00pm

THE PEKING ACROBATS are better than ever. Back by popular demand, the group amazes audiences worldwide with their awe-inspiring acrobatics. Accompanied by a live orchestra, gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists, and tumblers bring an amazing mixture of entertainment and wonder to audiences of all ages. From death-defying balancing acts to mind-bending contortionists, THE PEKING ACROBATS offers a show of astonishing spectacles one after another all night long.

Rescheduled from the 2019-2020 Season

KILLER QUEEN

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 8:00pm

KILLER QUEEN pays tribute to Queen like no other band. Frontman Patrick Myers bears an uncanny resemblance to Freddie Mercury and he and the band replicate the music, look, and moves of Queen with startling accuracy. Their band members have even played with original band members from Queen. They perform in - and sell out - some of the same arenas Queen sold out at their peak. KILLER QUEEN'S theatrical and musical artistry is second to none.

CANADIAN BRASS

Sunday, January 9, 2022, 3pm

With an international reputation as one of the most popular ensembles today, CANADIAN BRASS has earned the distinction of "the world's most famous brass group." The ensemble's imagination and consummate musicianship has elevated the brass quintet to what it is today. CANADIAN BRASS concerts reflect the full range of their mastery from trademark Baroque and Dixieland tunes to new works created especially for them. The hallmark of any CANADIAN BRASS performance is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and most of all, fun.

BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY

Thursday, March 10, 2022, 7:30pm

Unleash your inner princess in this fabulous concert. Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), and Courtney Reed (Aladdin) sing the petticoats off every princess song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond. These Broadway stars enchant, empower, and delight. This is the princess party you never knew you always wanted.

DRUM TAO

Friday, April 3, 2020, 7:30pm

With a samurai heart and a rock and roll aesthetic, DRUM TAO brings their signature power and precision back to Popejoy in a new show. Their performers train themselves in both traditional Japanese drumming and martial arts, becoming fiercely fit for the art of melding martial arts precision with driving rhythms. DRUM TAO promises another unforgettable, tour-de-force evening of pulsating excitement.

COME FROM AWAY

May 11 - May 15, 2022

7 performances

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This show takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.