SIX is Coming to Popejoy Hall in March 2025

The Tony Award-Winning SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is coming to Popejoy Hall Tuesday, March 18, 2025 to Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The cast features Chani Maisonet as Catherine of Aragon, Gaby Albo as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Taylor Sage Evans, Hailey Lewis, Carlina Parker, Caroline Siegrist and Amaya White. All casting is subject to change.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has surpassed 100 million streams.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Comments