Review: DOGFIGHT at Musical Theatre Southwest Is Nothing Short of Wonderful

Musical Theater Southwest (6320 Domingo Road, Albuquerque) is on a roll – they continue to bring a varied and exciting season of musicals to Albuquerque. Dogfight is no exception and a must-see. One of the first musicals by powerhouse duo Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Dogfight premiered on Broadway for a limited run in 2012.

The story begins in 1967, with Eddie Birdlace (Gilbert Chavez) returning from the Vietnam War. He is going back to San Francisco, where he spent his last night in the States before shipping out. His memories of that night flood back: It is November 21, 1963, and Eddie and his best friends Boland (Jesse Miller) and Bernstein (Paul Ashby), the trio collectively known as The Three B’s, choose to spend their last night before deployment hosting a “Dogfight” – a contest where the Marine who finds the ugliest girl in town wins the pot.

The rest of the marines enthusiastically jump into the cruel contest. When Eddie finally finds Rose (Lindsey Meek), an awkward waitress who has never been on a date, he thinks he has picked the winner. However, upon spending more time with Rose, he has a change of heart. Unfortunately, Rose figures out that she is at a dogfight, but she is determined to not let it define her as ugly or less-than; her outlook and sense of self has a profound effect on Eddie’s worldview.

There are many standout moments and wonderful things happening in MTS’s production, the most important being the stellar performances from all of the principal actors. Chavez and Meek have an easy chemistry, and both of them bring powerhouse vocals and acting to the stage. Ditto Eddie’s two sidekicks, Miller and Ashby – the trio of Marines have an uncanny ability to be both likeable and terrible at the same time, not an easy thing to pull off.

The ensemble’s vocals and choreography are strong and electrifying. The set design, led by Calleigh Fife, is creative in its use of levels and bringing together multiple scenes.

Another standout for every MTS performance is their use of a live band, and Dogfight is no exception. Beautifully led by Music Director Dr. Gregory Gallagher, the sound level blended really well with the vocals.

Adapted from a 1991 film of the same name, Dogfight is a statement about the military culture of the 1960s and the inevitable realization that no one is invincible. But even with this knowledge, it is possible for each person to have a profound and positive impact on the world around them.

Dogfight runs now through June 15 at Musical Theater Southwest. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.mtsabq.org/box-office/

