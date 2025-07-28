Photos: The Santa Fe Opera Presents DIE WALKURE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of the Santa Fe Opera's company premiere of Wagner's Die Walkure directed by Melly Still and starring Tamara Wilson, Ryan Speedo Green, Jamez McCorkle, Vida Mikneviciute, Sarah Saturnino and Soloman Howard.

In a broken land where rules no longer apply, Gods clash, heroes rise and music resounds with titanic magnitude. This second installment of Wagner’s Ring Cycle weaves an epic tale of forbidden love and cosmic destiny.

Melly Still makes her company debut directing this company premiere. Conductor James Gaffigan returns to the podium to lead a stellar cast that includes three-time Grammy-Award winning bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green in his role debut as Wotan. Tamara Wilson returns to sing Brünnhilde following her praiseworthy interpretation of Isolde in 2022. American tenor Jamez McCorkle makes his role and company debut as Siegmund and Lithuanian-born soprano Vida Miknevičiūtė makes her U.S. debut as Sieglinde.

Tickets are available now until August 21 at santafeopera.org.