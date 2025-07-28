Photos: The Santa Fe Opera Presents DIE WALKURE

Tickets are available now until August 21.
See first look photos of the Santa Fe Opera's company premiere of Wagner's Die Walkure directed by Melly Still and starring Tamara Wilson, Ryan Speedo Green, Jamez McCorkle, Vida Mikneviciute, Sarah Saturnino and Soloman Howard.
In a broken land where rules no longer apply, Gods clash, heroes rise and music resounds with titanic magnitude. This second installment of Wagner’s Ring Cycle weaves an epic tale of forbidden love and cosmic destiny.
Melly Still makes her company debut directing this company premiere. Conductor James Gaffigan returns to the podium to lead a stellar cast that includes three-time Grammy-Award winning bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green in his role debut as Wotan. Tamara Wilson returns to sing Brünnhilde following her praiseworthy interpretation of Isolde in 2022. American tenor Jamez McCorkle makes his role and company debut as Siegmund and Lithuanian-born soprano Vida Miknevičiūtė makes her U.S. debut as Sieglinde.
Tickets are available now until August 21 at santafeopera.org.
Photo Credit: Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera
Sarah Saturnino
Vida Mikneviciute
Sarah Saturnino
Vida Mikneviciute
Vida Mikneviciute
Ryan Speedo Green, Ensemble
Ryan Speedo Green, Ensemble
Vida Mikneviciute
Gretchen Krupp, Jasmin Ward, Jessica Faselt, Lauren Randolph, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Deanna Ray Eberhart, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Aubrey Odle
Ryan Speedo Green, Tamara Wilson
Ryan Speedo Green, Tamara Wilson,
Mia Moore, Vida Mikneviciute
Jamez McCorkle
Soloman Howard, Vida Mikneviciute, Jamez McCorkle
Soloman Howard, Jamez McCorkle
Jamez McCorkle
Vida Mikneviciute, Jamez McCorkle
Jamez McCorkle
Vida Mikneviciute, Jamez McCorkle, Ryan Speedo Green, Sarah Saturnino ,
Tamara Wilson, Ryan Speedo Green
Vida Mikneviciute, Jamez McCorkle
Vida Mikneviciute
Soloman Howard, Ryan Speedo Green, Jamez McCorkle
Ryan Speedo Green, Jamez McCorkle
Soloman Howard, Ryan Speedo Green, Jamez McCorkle, Sarah Saturnino
Blaze Bright, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Kara Walsh
Valkyries, supernumeraries
Ryan Speedo Green, Tamara Wilson
Videos