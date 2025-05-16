Photos: LAUGHS IN SPANISH at Wynwood Arts District

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Itâ€™s Art Basel, and the stakes are high for the gallery that Mariana runs in the Wynwood Arts District in Miami. And when Marianaâ€™s movie-star mother tries to help out, things get even more complicado. LAUGHS IN SPANISH is a fast-paced, cafecÃ­to-induced comedy about art and success â€“ and mothers and daughters. Check out photos from the show.

"In a world of division, Laughs in Spanish offers a refreshing perspective, exploring identity in a multicultural context through themes of motherhood, gender, and the balance between art and money. Using humor, the characters confront personal and societal challenges, forging paths toward reconciliation. At its heart, the play celebrates resilience, self-discovery, and love.

Presenting this work at the Santa Fe Playhouse reflects our commitment to uplifting, healing, and connecting through art. In todayâ€™s complex world, stories that embrace joy, empathy, and connection are more important than ever. This play reminds us of the healing power of laughter and the strength found in vulnerability. It creates a space where diverse voices are heard, identities celebrated, and human connection honored. In a time of polarization, Laughs in Spanish reminds us that the most transformative art fosters empathy and healing,"Â says Santa Fe Playhouse Artistic Director Anna Hogan.Â



Laughs in SpanishÂ starsÂ Mariah MontoyaÂ as Mari, Christina Martos* as Estella,Â Ariana RoybalÂ as Caro,Â Marc Sinoway* as Juan, andÂ Jess HaringÂ as Jenny.

The closing performance is May 25th, so don't miss your chance to experience this funny and heartwarming show. For tickets and more information, visitÂ https://santafeplayhouse.org/events/laughs_in_spanish/.Â

Please note,Â Laughs in Spanish is performed in English with Spanish phrases throughout.

*Member of Actorsâ€™ Equity Association



Ariana Roybal and Marc Sinoway

Jess Haring and Mariah Montoya

Mariah Montoya and Christina Martos

Mariah Montoya and Jess Haring

Christina Martos, Mariah Montoya, Jess Haring, Ariana Roybal and Marc Sinoway

Marc Sinoway, Ariana Roybal, Christina Martos, Mariah Montoya and Jess Haring

Comments

