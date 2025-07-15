 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025

Performances will run to August 23.

By: Jul. 15, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at the Santa Fe Opera's new production of Puccini’s La bohème directed by James Robinson and starring Sylvia D’Eramo as Mimì, Long Long as Rodolfo, Szymon Mechlińsk as Marcello, Emma Marhefka as Musetta and more.

In the vibrant playground of 1920s Paris, six Bohemians come together in pursuit of connection, meaning and artistic greatness. Set in this golden age of artistic revolution, Puccini’s timeless tale of love, longing and sacrifice resonates anew.

Directed by James Robinson, expect a visual feast that complements the emotional depth of a work that has captivated in every medium. Conductor Iván López Reynoso leads an exciting cast. American soprano and former apprentice Sylvia D’Eramo sings Mimì, Chinese tenor Long Long is Rodolfo and Polish baritone Szymon Mechliński makes his U.S. debut in the role of Marcello. Former Apprentice Singer Emma Marhefka is Musetta, Mexican-American baritone Efraín Solís is Schaunard and American bass Soloman Howard returns to the Santa Fe Opera stage as Colline.

Photo credit: Curtis Brown

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Soloman Howard, Long Long, Efraín Solís, Szymon Mechlinski, photo by Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Sylvia D'Eramo, Long Long

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Sylvia D'Eramo, Long Long (

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Long Long, Sylvia D'Eramo

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Soloman Howard, Szymon Mechlinski, Emma Marhefka

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Emma Marhefka

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Szymon Mechlinski, Emma Marhefka, Kevin Burdette

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Solomon Howard, Long Long, Sylvia D'Eramo, Emma Marhefka, Szymon Mechliski, Efraín Solís

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Emma Marhefka, Szymon Mechlinski, Efraín Solís and the Chorus

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Sylvia D'Eramo

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Szymon Mechlinski, Sylvia D'Eramo

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Long Long, Sylvia D'Eramo

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Long Long, Sylvia D'Eramo, Szymon Mechlinski

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Szymon Mechlinski, Emma Marhefka 

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Sylvia D'Eramo, Long Long

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Solomon Howard 

Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025 Image
Soloman Howard, Long Long, Szymon Mechlinski




Need more Albuquerque Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos