Photos: LA BOHEME La Bohème At The Santa Fe Opera 2025

Performances will run to August 23.
You can now get a first look at the Santa Fe Opera's new production of Puccini’s La bohème directed by James Robinson and starring Sylvia D’Eramo as Mimì, Long Long as Rodolfo, Szymon Mechlińsk as Marcello, Emma Marhefka as Musetta and more.
In the vibrant playground of 1920s Paris, six Bohemians come together in pursuit of connection, meaning and artistic greatness. Set in this golden age of artistic revolution, Puccini’s timeless tale of love, longing and sacrifice resonates anew.
Directed by James Robinson, expect a visual feast that complements the emotional depth of a work that has captivated in every medium. Conductor Iván López Reynoso leads an exciting cast. American soprano and former apprentice Sylvia D’Eramo sings Mimì, Chinese tenor Long Long is Rodolfo and Polish baritone Szymon Mechliński makes his U.S. debut in the role of Marcello. Former Apprentice Singer Emma Marhefka is Musetta, Mexican-American baritone Efraín Solís is Schaunard and American bass Soloman Howard returns to the Santa Fe Opera stage as Colline.
Photo credit: Curtis Brown
