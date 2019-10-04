PUSS IN BOOTS Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Local playwright, Rebecca Morgan, with the help of JoJo Sena de Tarnoff and Paola Martini, has put a Latinx twist on the favorite french fairie tale featuring a feisty feline who finds fortune for her forlorn friend, Alhertino. Sound like a melodrama? Well, in a way it is - only with Kings and Princesses and Ogres and Cats!

This one hour tale features an all-adult professional cast in the major roles of Puss in Boots (JoJo Sena de Tarnoff), Alhertino, the Miller's Son (Miles Blitch), King Woebegone (Argos MacCallum), Princessa Rosa (Jeni Tincher), the Lady in Waiting (Amber Devlin) and the Chamberlin (Armando Hernandez). Members of Teatro Paraguas' children's program make cameos as Townspeople, Servants, Kitties, and dancers. Original songs have been written by MELANGE, our own Jeff Tarnoff and JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, and will have you tapping your paws long after you leave the theatre :).

Can a cat with no boots find fame and fortune for his new master, and live happily ever after on tuna and catnip? Will King Woebegone ever stop wailing? Will Princessa Rosa ever look with favor on the gifts this strange Count Carabas brings? Will Alhertino ever take a bath? The answers are all packed into a rollicking hour of music, laughter, and jokes. Join us, won't you?

School groups may attend weekday performances at no cost. Have your school call 424-1601.





