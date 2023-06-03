Northern New Mexico Long Poem Study Group to Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas

The reading is June 18th at 5:00 p.m.

By:
Six poets of the Northern New Mexico Long Poem Study Group will read original poetry at Teatro Paraguas as part of the Poetry at Paraguas series.  Headed by C Pirloul, the group includes Mary Cisper, Kelly Germmill, Charlie Kalogeros-Chattan, Sawnie Morris, and David Mutschlecner.

 From Taos, Los Alamos, Pojoaque, Santa Fe and Santa Fe County, the group meets weekly to read aloud and contemplate book-length, or interlinked, poems, ranging from Sappho to Shelley to Skeets. We also workshop our own work - spurred, sparked and inspired by our shared studies. 

The reading is June 18th at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.

 

BIOS

Mary Cisper did not invent Post-It notes, but was once a mass spectroscopist. Her poetry is in- formed by place, happenings in her yard, the connection between art and science, hiking, and the problem of knowledge. Her first collection, Dark Tussock Moth, won the 2016 Trio Award from Trio House Press. Her chapbook, The Particles, was recently published by Thixotropic Press. Recent poems can be found in Interim, Denver Quarterly, South Dakota Review, and Annulet. 

Kelly Gemmill received her MFA from St. Mary's College of California. Her poems can be found in Maiden Magazine and Bodega Magazine. She lives with her partner and pets in Santa Fe NM. 

Charlie Kalogeros-Chattan followed her heart from her native New England to the high desert of Carson Mesa in Northern New Mexico, where she lives off the grid with her husband and dogs. In the winters she heads for the warmth of the Mexican Baja California Sur sea-level desert.

Her work has appeared in journals including Santa Fe Literary Review, Trickster, Sin Fronteras, Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art, Stag Hill Literary Journal; anthologies including Lummox Press' Last Call, Chinaski! and forthcoming: New Mexico Poetry Anthology and the poetry film project of the Taos Poet Laureate. 

Sawnie Morris is author of the full-length collection, Her, Infinite, winner of a national New Issues Poetry Prize, and a chapbook, Matapolvo Rain, which appeared in The Sound a Raven Makes, published by Tres Chicas and winner of a New Mexico Book Award. Sawnie served as the Inaugural Poet Laureate of Taos. 

David Mutschlecner is the author of five books of poetry, including Icon, Sign, Enigma and Light, and Esse (all from AHSAHTA Press) and Veils from Stride Press, a poetry chapbook, Accord, from Otowi Crossing, and a book of prose, Poetic Faith, published by Lune Press. His enduring love is theopoetics, where the evolution of poetic consciousness is relentlessly transcendent and passion- ately inclusive. 

C Pirloul's (aka Cynthia Broshi) first chapbook, 7 Cervicals / Riga Pine, is coming out from Thixotropic Press in May. Poems have appeared locally in THE, Santa Fe Reporter and the Santa Fe Telepoem Project, and in other journals including Interim, Volt and Lana Turner. Also a visual and performance artist, her day-job since 1986 has been practicing and teaching a traditional Japanese hands-on art of harmonizing energy ecology within the body. 



