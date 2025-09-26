Musical Theatre Southwest to Present EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for chainsaws, camp, and buckets of blood! Musical Theatre Southwest will present the cult sensation Evil Dead the Musical, opening October 3, 2025 and running for four blood-soaked weekends at Musical Theatre Southwest.

Based on Sam Raimi's classic horror films, Evil Dead the Musical takes all the outrageous gore, slapstick humor, and over-the-top fun of the original movies and cranks it up with rockin' songs, devilish dance numbers, and gallons of stage blood. This laugh-out-loud musical parody has built a cult following worldwide and is finally chainsawing its way onto the MTS stage.

"This isn't your typical musical," says Director Laura Cummins- Wright. "It's part rock concert, part B-movie, and part comedy night. Fans of 80's horror, the original Evil Dead movies, and theatre alike are going to have an absolute blast."

Audiences can even upgrade to a VIP area or the famous "Splatter Zone" seating, where they're guaranteed to leave the theatre with blood on their clothes (and a big smile on their faces).

Whether you're a die-hard Evil Dead fan or just looking for a hilariously gory night out, this show promises a "groovy" good time.