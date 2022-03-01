Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry, and Mammoth Wolfgang Van Halen Come to Ford Wyoming Center, May 11 

Halestorm and specials guests Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry, and Mammoth Wolfgang Van Halen are coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Wednesday, May 11th. Tickets for the show start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale Friday, March 4th at 10am.

Since their inception in 1998, Halestorm have toured extensively with a diverse variety of artists, including Eric Church, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, ZZ Top and Evanescence. They've played around 2,500 dates around the world to date, and performed at festivals like Taste of Chaos and Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival. The band scored a Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance in 2013, and Lzzy was named the "Dimebag Darrell Shredder of the Year" at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016. Both Halestorm and The Strange Case of... were certified Gold, further evidencing Halestorm's massively supportive fanbase. Halestorm have also made history: "Love Bites (So Do I)," the hit single from The Strange Case of... ascended to No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the U.S., making Halestorm the first-ever female-fronted group to earn the top spot on the format.

Today Halestorm exists as a beacon of hope and inspiration for musicians, particularly female musicians who want to brave the challenges of the music industry. Lzzy Hale has been a pioneer in rock and proven that women have a place on the stage. Every night on tour, women - and men - in the audience can look to her and realize they too have the power to carve out their own path. Younger musicians admire her the same way she grew up admiring artists like Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks. "They helped me feel like I could do it, and I hope I've done the same for women today," Lzzy says. "Trying to be my best self and not trying to be anything I'm not and being unapologetic feels like a good message. I feel a lot of responsibility to keep upholding that. I'm just trying to be the best me."

Stone Temple Pilots were able to turn alternative rock into stadium rock; naturally, they became the most critically despised band of their era. Accused by many critics of being nothing more than rip-off artists who pilfered from Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains, the bandmates nevertheless became major stars in 1993. And the influence of those bands was apparent in their music, although Stone Temple Pilots did manage to change things around a bit. STP were more concerned with tight song structure and riffs than punk rage. Their closest antecedents were not the Sex Pistols or Hüsker Dü; instead, the band resembled arena rock acts from the '70s -- they made popular hard rock that sounded good on the radio and in concert. No matter what the critics said, Stone Temple Pilots had undeniably catchy riffs and production; there's a reason why over three million people bought their debut album, Core, and why their second album, Purple, shot to number one when it was released.

Stone Temple Pilots embark upon a new sonic adventure with Perdida, the band's first-ever acoustic album. It includes 10 deeply personal songs that weave introspective lyrics together with unexpected instruments to take listeners on an emotional and musical journey through letting go and starting over.

In the past two decades, Black Stone Cherry has set a new standard for Southern rock, revitalizing the tradition with burly riffs and stirring rock hooks. Since their formation in 2001, the four-piece brotherhood has remained Chris Robertson, vocals/guitar; Ben Wells, guitar/vocals; Jon Lawhon, bass/vocals; and John Fred Young, drums. Though not blood relatives, the guys grew up together, immersed in the culture of shit-kicking rock n' roll. Young's dad Richard, and his Uncle Fred, are two founding members of the iconic country-fried rock n' roots band The Kentucky HeadHunters, and the high school-aged boys came up bashing away on their instruments in the group's notorious Practice House, a 1940s bungalow.

The four-piece band have blazed their own way in establishing a legacy. In the US, BSC's last album, Family Tree, debuted at #8 in the Current Rock Albums, #4 at Current Hard Music, and #21 Top Current Album. The band's 3 previous studio albums have cracked the Top 10 in the UK. Family Tree hit number 11 in Germany's album charts, the highest position ever for the group in the country. Onstage, Black Stone Cherry has both headlined and rocked 12,000-cap arena shows and shared the stage with a diverse roster of superstars, including Alter Bridge, Theory of a Deadman, Def Leppard, Gov't Mule, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Mötorhead, and ZZ Top. In 2018, BSC performed in front of 100,000 people at Download Festival as main support to Guns N' Roses. The guys also have the added distinction of being the musical spokespeople for the Professional Bull Riders Association, they have recorded the organization's theme song, and members of BSC frequently appear at PBR events.

Wolfgang Van Halen has prepared a lifetime to make his first impression. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly towards the introduction of MAMMOTH [Explorer1], his self-titled 2021 debut album. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality. As many times as audiences have experienced his talent alongside the likes of Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and of course, Van Halen, they meet Wolf as an individual for the very first time now.

Not only did Wolf canvas the world with Van Halen while in high school, but he also held down the low end on 2012's A Different Kind of Truth-which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200. When not on tour with Van Halen, he cut bass for Tremonti's critically acclaimed Cauterize [2015] and Dust [2016] in addition to joining the band on the road. In 2019, Wolf handled drums and also played bass on half of the 10 songs for Clint Lowery's solo debut, God Bless The Renegades.

"You only have one chance to make a first impression, and I wanted to do so to the best of my abilities," he affirms. "Throughout the whole process, I was finding who I am musically and by the end, I got a pretty good handle on a sound I can claim for myself."

