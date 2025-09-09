 tracker
GET THE LED OUT To Rock Popejoy Hall In October

The acclaimed Led Zeppelin tribute band brings their precision performance to Albuquerque.

GET THE LED OUT To Rock Popejoy Hall In October Image
Legendary Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out will bring their explosive live show to Popejoy Hall on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Known for their “note-for-note precision and full-on rock energy,” the six master musicians recreate Zeppelin’s legendary studio catalog with authenticity and passion. From the thunder of “Whole Lotta Love” to the acoustic intimacy of “Going to California,” audiences can expect an evening that spans the full breadth of Zeppelin’s discography.

The band features Paul Sinclair (lead vocals, harmonica), Paul Hammond (guitars, mandolin), Tommy Zamp (guitars, vocals), Seth Chrisman (bass, vocals), Derek Smith (drums, percussion), and Eddie Kurek (keyboards, guitar, vocals, percussion). Each musician is a devoted fan, swapping instruments and textures throughout the night to capture Zeppelin’s Signature Sound.

Rock DNA Magazine praised the group’s performances as “note-for-note, word-for-word, and moan-for-moan," citing their attention to detail, down to John Bonham’s iconic count-in on “The Ocean.”

Get the Led Out has previously sold out major venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Their Albuquerque stop promises a high-octane evening that honors the legacy of one of rock’s greatest bands.




