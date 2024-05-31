DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popejoy Hall will present TheaterWorksUSA’s Dog Man: The Musical based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey. Dog Man: The Musical will be presented on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30pm.

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Recommended for ages 5+.

“Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘Perfect Mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love.” - Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%),scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art—and theater, in particular—is vital for our youth. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney’s Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent ), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). WWW.TWUSA.ORG

Tickets for DOG MAN: The Musical are on sale for $59, $45, $35, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

