CITY OF ANGELS to be Presented at Albuquerque Little Theatre

Albuquerque Little Theatre will present City of Angels, the Tony Award-winning musical that masterfully blends Hollywood glamour with the intrigue of classic film noir. Performances will run August 29 - September 14, 2025, at Albuquerque Little Theatre.

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, City of Angels weaves together two stories - the "real" world of a frustrated novelist turned Hollywood screenwriter, and the "reel" world of his hard-boiled film noir creation. With a sophisticated, jazz-infused score by Cy Coleman, razor-sharp lyrics by David Zippel, and a witty book by Larry Gelbart, this stylish musical is a dazzling homage to the golden age of cinema.

Performance Schedule:

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Thursday, September 11 at 7:30 PM

Special Double Show Day: Saturday, September 6 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

The production runs approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.