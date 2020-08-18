BWW Feature: SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS with &Sons Theatre and Ad Astra Theatre Company

Two Santa Fe based companies collaborate on this Southwestern premiere

Ad Astra Theatre and &Sons Theatre present She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms, a thrilling new virtual adaptation of Qui Nguyen's widely popular play.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

The show will be performed live by a cast of Santa Fe-based actors over Zoom - marrying the exciting action of live performance with the safety of being able to watch from your own home, from anywhere in the world. The cast and crew of young adults (including Miles Blitch, Mairi Chanel, Tori Frazee, Clara Natonabah, Sarah Runyan, Noah Segard, Ali Tallman, Dachary Vann, Cristina Vigil, and Devin Zamora) are experimenting with new ways to approach the rehearsal and performance process. Much will look the same as it always has in theatre - actors will be off-book, in costumes, holding props, under bright lights - but much has been updated to meet the needs of an audience in the age of COVID-19. Actors have been rehearsing from their homes over Zoom - finding ways to make human connection work through a screen, even when the internet connection isn't. Utilizing a combination of film and stage techniques, the team has created battle scenes that jump off the screen and a dance battle that leaves it all on the floor - where it might just leave you rolling with laughter. Prepare yourself for geeky references, 90's dance moves, and just a drop of teenage angst.

Performances will be August 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7:00 PM MDT. Tickets are available online through the &Sons Theatre Tix page: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/andsonstheatre/6461?fbclid=IwAR32U4uchTWiUr9wsEBrh6vJJAxBo7VXg5Iv62DZanocXttmnC0Mv6F6gzA. Links to the performance will be sent to ticket holders at noon on the day of their show. In awareness that many audience members have lost jobs due to COVID-19, the joint production will be utilizing the two-tier price system that &Sons used for their last production, with lower prices to meet people wherever they are now. The More-If-You-Can ticket will be $15, and the Less-If-You-Need ticket will be $5. Ad Astra and &Sons trust audience members to be ethical and purchase the correct number of tickets for people who will be watching the show.

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters is a high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture - a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

"She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Shows View More Albuquerque Stories Related Articles