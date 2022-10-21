Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ambrosia - 70s Music Superstars Come to the Spencer Theater Next Weekend

The performance is on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 21, 2022  

In the year 1970, four young musicians from the South Bay of Los Angeles, came together to create a new invigorating style of music by exploring the possibilities of progressive and world music influences mixed with soulful blues and R&B rhythms. Naming themselves Ambrosia, these artists created a whole new sound that quickly garnered them five Grammy nominations and a roster of # 1 hits including "You're The Only Woman (You & I), "Holdin' On To Yesterday," "How Much I Feel," "Biggest Part Of Me," "Can't Let A Woman," and scores of FM favorites. All this was in addition to Sold Out concerts around the world.

Originally labeled as America's answer to the progressive invasion of such English acts as "Yes" and "King Crimson", the group quickly proved it was all that and much more as its albums painted aural landscapes covering the gamut of musical styles and attracting the collaboration of such cultural icons as, Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. Alan Parsons, Bruce Hornsby, and others, and they enjoyed extensive tours with Fleetwood Mac, Heart, and the Doobie Brothers.

Today, the band is more alive and compelling than ever. Joining original members Joseph Puerta, Christopher North and Burleigh Drummond, the band has added ace electric guitarist Doug Jackson , keyboardist Mary Harris ,and the fantastic power vocals of Kipp Lennon (from the band Venice). In concert at Spencer Theater on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m., Ambrosia plans to wow life-long fans and new converts alike in performance of their breathtaking classic hits, new moving music, and other 70s favorites. Excellent concert seats are available for $59-$69. Visit www.spencertheater.com for tickets and information. A pre-show lasagna Bolognese buffet ($25) is also available at 5 p.m. The night of live music is sponsored in part by Scott Northam, and Carolyne Navar.





