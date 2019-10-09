YERMA Comes to Adelaide

As part of the inaugural season of Adelaide's new independent theatre, RUMPUS, Foul Play Theatre presents Holly Brindley's adaptation of Federico Garcia Lorca's Yerma (1934).



Commissioned by Foul Play Theatre and continuing an already successful collaboration with the company (Julie, 2017), playwright Holly Brindley has poured the ingredients of Lorca's Yerma into a 2019 thermomix, placing its female protagonist and her struggles into a modern context.



Lorca's original text has been distilled into a two hander that focuses on the relationship of Yerma (Yasmin Gurreeboo) and her husband Juan (Nick Bennett).



Yerma is a 40-year-old Muslim woman who is desperate for a child, whereas Juan doesn't want such a dramatic change to their lifestyle. They are both too terrified to talk about this impasse directly, instead, distracting themselves with their domestic landscape, secretly hoping the other will suddenly change. This dynamic creates a violent undercurrent in their relationship which builds until it implodes.



This will be the world-premiere of a new work by emerging South Australian playwright, Holly Brindley, delivered by an almost all female creative team. Foul Play have a proven track record for creating bold and highly visual theatre, and Yerma promises to be the same. It will also see the company's Artistic Director take to the stage in the titular role.



"Given my great esteem for Foul Play and Yasmin, it was a great honour when she asked if I could direct this work, and to direct her in the role of Yerma. I think she is perfect for this role, and I am fascinated to collaborate with her and Holly to investigate what a Muslim-raised Yerma might be; what new insights into the play may be discovered from this version."

Nescha Jelk, Director



Yerma will be running from the 12th of November to the 23rd, with previews on the 8th and 9th of November. Tickets can be purchased here: http://bit.ly/yermatickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You