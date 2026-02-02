WHY ENGLISH? to Return for a Second Season at Adelaide Fringe 2026

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Why do you speak English?” You will stop to think, the next time you ask someone this question, or when someone asks you this question.

Vibhinna digs deep into this very question, which has been asked to her many a times, being predominantly an English speaker in a so-called non-English speaking nation – India. She was oblivious to her surroundings thus far. She only recently started paying attention to her lack of Indian languages skills, as it started affecting her life. She decided to become a full-time actor. There is barely an English industry in her country, leaving her with the Indian languages film and tv industries – Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and so on.

Having grown up in a life of privilege, suddenly, she was at a disadvantage to find work. Her upper-class education had no value anymore.

Even after 78 years of Independence from the British, their language was still strongly ingrained into her society. How did this happen? Is it only the language that has remained This pushed her to find answers, and thus began this journey of revelations.

Vibhinna tells her story, drawing from her real-life instances, and personal stories of people that she has interacted with. Also, real-life interviews of various people and their views on the English language and its relevance both in India and the world. Speaking to people from diverse walks of life and of various age groups.

“Why English?” guarantees a diverse range of physical action, theatre and dance combined with Vibhinna's endearing personality. It will surely keep you on your toes, leaving you urging to watch the story unfold.

It is a solo show with an interesting use of scenography and original music.

Vibhinna Ramdev is a performing artist based in Bangalore, India. She has worked across the dance, theatre and film worlds in the past 25 years, in various capacities. She started off as a dancer, moved on to theatre and now arrived at dance/physical theatre.

Performance Details

“Why English? – Layers beneath the language!”

Venue: Crawford Room, Courtyard of Curiosities, State Library

Dates: 3 - 7th March 2026

Time: 5:30 pm

Venue: The Waikerie Bond Store

Date: 8th March

Time: 11:30 am & 1:30 pm

Venue: Murray River Queen

Date: 8th March

Time: 7 pm