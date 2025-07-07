WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Begins at Holden Street Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the greatest plays of the 20th century, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will arrive at Holden Street Theatres this August in a showcase of some of South Australia's finest talent.

The Holden Street Theatres production, directed by Peter Goers will run at The Studio from 5 to 16 August 2025.

The Goers directed version will star South Australia's most acclaimed theatrical names in Edward Albee's scorching classic tale of reality and illusion.

Widely regarded as one of the best plays in English literature Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? examines the complexities of the marriage of middle-aged couple Martha and George. Late one evening after a university faculty party, they receive unwitting younger couple Nick and Honey as guests and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship.

At the centre of this Holden Street Theatres production is an award-winning local cast starring Martha Lott (Martha), Brant Eustice (George), Jessica Corrie (Honey) and Chris Asimos (Nick).

The production is a headline attraction in award-winning main stage company Holden Street Theatres 2025 season. The play marks the continuation of a highly successful partnership between Peter Goers and Holden Street Theatres building on the acclaim of previous productions such as Looped, Night Mother, Cowardy Cowardy Custard and A Cheery Soul.

According to Peter Goers the classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Holden Street Theatres is compulsory viewing.

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a great play and it's a thrill to work with this exceptional cast. I love this play and Martha Lott and I have discussed doing it many times".

"Here we are rehearsing this canonical, devasting, dark and funny play with this extraordinary cast. We certainly all know we are alive. Come see...", Goers said.

For Martha Lott the opportunity to return to the Holden Street stage to play an iconic role alongside the who's who of South Australian theatre is an exciting prospect.

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is an absolute masterpiece that has been a great source of inspiration personally and creatively", she said.

"The opportunity to bring 'Martha' to life alongside this cast and team is an honour. This play continues to reach new heights and audiences and I cannot wait to return to the Holden Street stage for this special season".

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is presented by Holden Street Theatres by arrangement with ORiGiN Theatrical on behalf of Samuel French: A Concord Theatricals Company.