UK Opera Singer Lucy Mellors Will Perform IT IS I, SEAGULL

Hampshire based opera singer and comedy writer Lucy Mellors is Adelaide Fringe bound with her award-winning solo show It is I, Seagull. It is I, Seagull will be performed at Holden Street Theatres, The Studio from 11-23 March 2025.

The hilarious show fuses Lucy's own operatic experience with the true stories of Soviet cosmonauts Valentina Tereshkova (the first woman in space) and Valentina Ponomaryova (almost the first woman in space).

In It is I, Seagull Lucy highlights female achievement shining a light on the sacrifices made along the way, examining how often women must risk their self-respect, safety and mental health in pursuit of a dream.

The show showcases not only her award-winning soprano voice but also her comedic writing skills, creating a hilarious and honest performance that has led to rave reviews in the UK and an opportunity to perform at Adelaide Fringe.

According to Lucy there is no better way to start the new year than performing in Adelaide.

"I am so excited to bring this special show to the southern hemisphere and the second biggest Fringe in the world".

"I can't wait for Australians to enjoy the mix of comedy and singing, the story of the cosmonauts and a look into mental health in today's image-focused world."

It is I, Seagull is proudly presented at Adelaide Fringe by Lucy Mellors and Joanne Hartstone Presents.

"We are so excited for Lucy and the Australian premiere of her first solo production. Audiences are in for a treat", said Joanne Hartstone.

