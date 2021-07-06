Tutti Arts Appoints Gaelle Mellis as New Artistic Director

Tutti Arts has announced the appointment of Gaelle Mellis as its new Artistic Director, Aussie Theatre reports. Founding Artistic Director Pat Rix will retire in September after 24 years.

Gaelle Mellis was recently recognized with the Geoff Crowhurst Memorial Award at the 2020 Ruby Awards, which honour the best of South Australia's arts and culture sector. She also recently received the 2020 Australia Council National Arts and Disability Award for an Established Artist.

"I am excited for the future of Tutti Arts, its extraordinary artists and the role I can play. I believe in disability-led practice and that disabled people must be the producers of our own image and storytellers of our own lives," Mellisa said.

"I will support and encourage Tutti artists to be authentic, bold, curious and fierce in everything they undertake. I will honour Pat Rix's legacy and ensure that Tutti is a place to take risks, allow failure, and explore new possibilities."

Gaelle Mellis will commence at Tutti Arts on Monday 12 July 2021.

