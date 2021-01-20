Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trans Comedian Brings Award Nominated Show To Adelaide Fringe Festival

Switch-Hitter- Noun: an ambidextrous batter in baseball. Also a bisexual person.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Transgender comedian Chloe Black brings the follow up to her critically acclaimed show "Transistor Sister" to the Adelaide Fringe Festival. Nominated for Best of Fest and Best Solo at the 2020 Fringe at the Edge of The World.

Come along and see Switch Hitter!! This exciting new show will make its Adelaide premiere at the Rhino Room's Hell's Kitchen, 131 Pirie Street Tuesday 9th of March at 7:30pm. It runs for 10 shows only from March 9th to 20th (no shows Sunday or Monday) Chloe has traveled the world doing comedy and after nearly 20 years in the biz has become a seasoned performer in her own right!

Dates: Tuesday March 9th- Saturday 20th of March (no Sundays or Mondays) Time: 7:30pm Cost $28 Full $24 Concession Venue: Hell's Kitchen Rhino Room 131 Pirie Street Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/switch-hitter-af2021



