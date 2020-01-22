Tony Roberts: Card Magic Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Following sold out shows at the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringes, an award nomination for 'Best Cabaret' at the Brighton Fringe, and named Third in The Lost Review Magic Awards 2017 (after TV legends, Derrin Brown and West End Magic), Tony Roberts brings his 'truly amazing' show, Card Magic back to Adelaide Fringe, for three nights only!

A card specialist magician and member of London's Magic Circle, Tony Roberts is known for creating original card magic illusions. Choosing to use unrigged, plain card decks, Tony's illusions draw on his craft of expert card manipulation to achieve truly jaw dropping moments of utter awe. Combined this with Tony's credentials as a stand-up and street performer, and Card Magic is a show not just full of awe, but full of laughs.

"I love to tell a story and make people laugh with the cards, every trick is conceived to be a part of the writing, it's become a really interesting way to create new illusions and write jokes." says Tony Roberts.

Two lucky audience members per show will have their seats 'upgraded', invited to join Tony on-stage to sit at his card table, eye witnessing every bit of this spectacular display up-close, meanwhile all the action from the card table will be amplified onto a big screen so the whole audience see every little bit of jaw-dropping magic.

Aussie-born, NZ-raised, and until a year ago, London-based, Tony Roberts began his performing career later in life after having pursued cooking, leading to opening his own restaurant, followed by several years working in the motor industry, leaving it when he had achieved an executive level. At the age of 40, Tony left his job to pursue performing full time, and has since worked around the world at festivals performing magic, comedy and escapology.

Book at www.adelaidefringe.com.au





