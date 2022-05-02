Tickets Now On Sale In Adelaide For Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5

Tickets for the Adelaide season of Dolly Parton's smash-hit musical 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL go on pre-sale today with GP on-sale from Friday 6 May. The West End favourite will play at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre, Adelaide from 8 October as part of its Australian tour, produced by Adelaide's own John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun!

A stellar cast has been assembled to inhabit these iconic and much loved roles. Marina Prior plays Violet Newstead, a smart, sassy and efficient woman who has worked all her life at Consolidated Industries. She has all it takes to run the company but there is one small issue ... her boss! Casey Donovan is Judy Bernly, a newly separated, never worked before young woman who finds more than just a job at Consolidated Industries. Erin Clare plays Doralee Rhodes, a 'don't mess with me' well-brought-up, bright and beautiful country gal. She may look like a push over but is anything but! Caroline O'Connor is busy-body Roz Keith, the admin assistant who is fiercely - and unrequitedly - in love with her boss, while Eddie Perfect plays the controlling boss Franklin Hart Jnr.

Completing the cast are Lily Baulderstone, Ana Maria Belo, Zoe Coppinger, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Ben Gillespie, Emma Hawthorne, James Haxby, Emma Johns, Jay Johns, Ethan Jones, Antonia Marr, Josh Mulheran, Tom New, Jake O'Brien, Matthew Prime, Jackson Reedman, Jordan Tomljenovic and Jessica Vellucci.

"I am so excited that 9 TO 5 is coming to Adelaide with this talented cast and crew leading the way," said Dolly Parton. "The response to 9 TO 5 from around the world has been incredible so far. I can't wait for everyone down under to have a fun (and funny!) night out at 9 TO 5!"

Producers John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions said, "We're thrilled to be able to bring 9 TO 5 to Adelaide at the marvellous Festival Theatre with our glorious cast led by Marina, Casey, Erin, Eddie and Caroline. Sydney audiences have been flocking to 9 TO 5 and loving the familiar story, Dolly's wonderful songs and this fantastic cast. Join us for the most fun you'll have all year!"

A sensation on the West End and inspired by the hit film, the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three enterprising workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Resorting to wit, comradery and cunning, they dream up a no holds barred scheme to kidnap and turn the tables on their controlling supervisor in the most hilariously defiant of ways. The only question is, will the feisty trio manage to change the office culture to reach their full potential - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With a sparkling score by Dolly Parton and a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, 9 TO 5 is the quintessential feel-good show for the times. Full of mischief, laughter and affection, it's gold carat fun!

Set the alarm for a great night out at Dolly Parton's joyous smash-hit musical 9 TO 5, featuring knock-out songs and high-flying ambitions.

The Australian Government is supporting 9 TO 5 through its $200 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, a program that is providing financial assistance to arts and entertainment companies affected by COVID-19.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

SYDNEY SEASON DETAILS

Venue Capitol Theatre

Season To 8 May

Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100

Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278

BRISBANE SEASON DETAILS

Venue Lyric Theatre, QPAC

Season From 22 May

Performance Times Wed 6:30pm, Thurs-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 136 246

Groups 8+ call (07) 3840 7466

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS

Venue State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne

Season From 10 July

Performance Times Wed -Thurs 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 1300 182 183

Groups 8+ call 1300 889 278

ADELAIDE SEASON DETAILS

Venue Festival Theatre

Season From 8 October

Performance Times Wed 6:30pm, Thurs-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 131 246

Groups 8+ 08 8205 2220