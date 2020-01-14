ThreeWoods Playwright to Present NO COMING BACK at Adelaide Fringe

"Coming back... is NOT an option!"

This acclaimed Hip Hop Theatre is now in Adelaide after winning the Tour Ready Award and Best Production in Let's Be Together Arts Festival 2018.

HONG KONG.

A fascinating city.

A place we all die trying to save, yet can't wait to escape from.

Armie gives up all his dreams and go to Berlin,

with the only things he has - his girlfriend and his old cat.

There, he fights desperately for a chance to stay.

In the rebellious city, they find peace they've been longing for.

Counting down 365 days, coming back is NOT an option!

"Fxxx Hong Kong! I am a Hong Konger!"

Struggling between hope and anxiety, ease and repression,

Armie can't help asking himself,

"Who are we? Why do we have to go?"

Story and performed by Armie Ma

Majored in Humanities and Creative Writing, Armie dedicates himself to bringing inspiration through words.

He puts his writing in the forms of lyrics, performance and walking tour. Based on true experience, he tells stories that reveal his thoughts on identity, politics, social culture. He released his debut album No Coming Back this year.

Presented by ThreeWoods Playwright

Threewoods Playwright has produced a number of five star shows including "Smoking With Grandma" and "The Immigration Lottery" in Adelaide fringe. ThreeWoods Playwright was registered as non-profit theatre company in 2011, formed by a group of young theater artists based in Hong Kong. Their production can be seen in Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mainland.

Mainstage, Bakehouse Theatre

255 Angas St, Adelaide, SA, 5000

24 February - 7 March (not 1 March) 9pm

Tickets: $15-$25

Performance in English with some Cantonese. English subtitles are available

Fringe Box Office: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/no-coming-back-af2020





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You