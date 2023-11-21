Theatre Bugs Brings the Wiggles World of Dance Programs to South Australia

Theatre Bugs is celebrating 25 years of turning the spotlight on Adelaide's youth. This vibrant performing arts school is where over 27,000 children have pirouetted towards poise, confidence, and glee, embracing the joy of theatre.



Theatre Bugs is not just blowing out candles but has also announced that it is launching The Wiggles World of Dance programs right into the heart of South Australia. Get ready, Adelaide!

With classes launching in February 2024, Theatre Bugs is set to sprinkle Wiggles magic across Norwood, Golden Grove, and Unley, and soon, spreading the cheer to Mt Gambier, Barossa Valley, and Whyalla. Created by The Wiggles and managed by Wanoli Entertainment, these classes are a leap above the rest, and the buzz is real – spots will fly faster than fairy bread at a birthday bash!



Michael Eustice, Theatre Bugs' Managing Director, beams with pride: "Securing the program for The Wiggles' ballet and hip-hop classes is like unwrapping the best present. The Wiggles are Aussie icons, resonating perfectly with our ethos – growing through creativity. We're set for a Wiggly journey of fun, learning, and growth. Get ready to jump on board!"







Adelaide's own Theatre Bugs and The Wiggles are a match made in performance heaven, sharing a commitment to enrich lives with the rhythm of creativity. Enrolment is open, with a free trial to boot – don't miss out on this enchanting journey!



To secure your little star's place in the Wiggliest show in town, contact Theatre Bugs. Dance into the spotlight with us, where every step is a story, and every move is a memory in the making.



Hop to it – spots are limited! For more info and to book a free trial, visit Theatre Bugs website (Click Here, email admin@theatrebugs.com.au, or call (08) 8332 1228.



If you can’t wait till February for some Wiggly magic, The Wiggles are bringing their WIGGLY BIG DAY OUT! tour to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre this November 25th, promising to enthral thousands of little feet with ballet and hip-hop moves.