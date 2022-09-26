Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Wharf Revue Team Are LOOKING FOR ALBANESE at Sydney's Seymour Centre

Performances run 12 November – 11 December 2022.

Sep. 26, 2022  

It's a new dawn, a new day, and a new captain at the helm of the ship of state. And what a state we're in! Inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19-20-21-22-23, and a looming World War Three... Could things get any worse? Absolutely! Neighbours has finished!

But there is a light on the horizon: The Wharf Revue is back! Inspired by the new national spirit of optimism that lasted for a week, the team are as keen as mustard to once again tackle the big-picture issues. The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese will open at Sydney's Seymour Centre on 12 November after a Canberra season from 24 October to 5 November, before touring nationally in 2023.

Said the Revue creators, "Whether he's Albo Baggins tackling the Mountain of Debt, down a rabbit hole in Wonderland or fighting a terf war in Inner West Side Story, Australia's favourite new PM is ably supported by Tanya, Chris, Tony, Jim and Katy. Not so much by Jacqui, Allegra and Pauline on the very cross benches. And let's not mention King Charles, Vladimir, Boris and Joe - oh bugger, we just did."


