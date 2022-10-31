The Lab Presents Australian String Quartet Exclusive Immersive Sensory Experience

Adelaide's multi genre immersive performance space, The Lab will debut an exclusive audio and visual experience featuring the acclaimed Australian String Quartet (ASQ), South Australian leading visual artists and the music of Beethoven, Adès and contemporary Australian composers.

Spanning two intimate performances at Light ADL's The Lab on Saturday 5 November 2022 at 5:00pm and 7:30pm the quartet will present Transient States. The program boasting a multi-sensory fusion of classical music set to a backdrop of 50sqm LED screens features cutting-edge visuals imagined by the minds of Adelaide's brightest digital minds Max Brading, Simon Kither and Orlando Mee.

According to Light's Artistic Director, Anne Wiberg the state-of-the-art performances are the culmination of a year-long collaboration between the artists that will expand on the ASQ's history at The Lab.

"After the success of the ASQ's sell out performances in 2021 we wanted to take our relationship with the quartet to the next level and stretch the realms of possibility when it comes to multi-genre live performance," she said.

"The Lab's world-class technological capabilities present endless possibilities and our long-standing relationships with many of Australia's leading musicians and visual artists make a project of this calibre possible. These Lab performances are a real coup and highlight of our programming this year".

Visual artist Max Brading said that the opportunity to create dynamic visual art pieces, blending 3D scans and video for the ASQ was an artistic dream.

"This project is incredibly experimental and inspiring for us as a team of visual artists. The quartet is so open to contemporary aesthetics and using new technology to create the visuals. We are so excited for this project to come to fruition," they said.

Australian String Quartet violinist Francesca Hiew said that the quartet were thrilled to be returning to The Lab for such a unique and powerful live experience.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be performing Transient States at The Lab alongside three of Adelaide's incredibly exciting visual artists. The Lab is a unique haven of creative possibility in our city and we look forward to treating our audiences to a feast of five very different and evocative works accompanied by cutting edge visual technology that will convey the imaginations of Orlando, Max and Simon," she said.

The Lab, part of the Light ADL precinct is invested in enabling artists to work with their cutting-edge technology and develop new ways of engaging with audiences. These exclusive Australian String Quartet performances are made possible through the support of the Commonwealth Government's RISE fund.

For further information and tickets visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206429®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thelabadl.com.au?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1