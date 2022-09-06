Tarnanthi Art Fair Goes Online in 2022 With Thousands Of Works From Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artists

The Art Gallery of South Australia's popular Tarnanthi Art Fair will return as an online event from Friday 14 to Monday 17 October 2022. Bigger than ever before, the 2022 Tarnanthi Art Fair will also offer a series of public programs including creative workshops both online and in person, language tutorials in Kaurna, Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara, and an online discussion about buying art ethically.

Following the success of last year's art fair, the 2022 event will again run 100% online, offering global audiences a chance to buy works of art and connect with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists before AGSA presents the next statewide Tarnanthi Festival in 2023.

This year's Tarnanthi Art Fair will feature a dynamic range of paintings, ceramics, sculpture, woven objects, jewellery, textiles, clothes and homewares, created by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, working independently and from more than 50 art centres across the country.

Tarnanthi Artistic Director, Nici Cumpston OAM says, 'With such success in 2021, we are thrilled that the Tarnanthi Art Fair will return to reach new audiences around the world and build deeper understanding with those who have enjoyed our Art Fairs since 2015. We acknowledge that cultural learning begins at home. Living with the stories held within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art is one way to gain insight and a deeper appreciation for Aboriginal art and cultures.'

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport ONZM says, 'Not only is the Tarnanthi Art Fair fast becoming an enduring platform that supports economic empowerment and cultural resilience for remote communities, it is also a place of learning, listening and appreciation of the wellspring of creativity at the heart of art centres across Australia.'

Since 2015, more than $5.4 million of art has been sold through the Tarnanthi Art Fair, which operates under the Indigenous Art Code and supports the ethical production and sales of works of art by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. All proceeds go directly to the artists and art centres, delivering tangible economic benefits to communities.

For full program details and to register for event reminders, visit agsa.sa.gov.au.