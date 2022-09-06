Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tarnanthi Art Fair Goes Online in 2022 With Thousands Of Works From Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artists

The event runs Friday 14 to Monday 17 October 2022.

Australia - Adelaide News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Tarnanthi Art Fair Goes Online in 2022 With Thousands Of Works From Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artists

The Art Gallery of South Australia's popular Tarnanthi Art Fair will return as an online event from Friday 14 to Monday 17 October 2022. Bigger than ever before, the 2022 Tarnanthi Art Fair will also offer a series of public programs including creative workshops both online and in person, language tutorials in Kaurna, Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara, and an online discussion about buying art ethically.

Following the success of last year's art fair, the 2022 event will again run 100% online, offering global audiences a chance to buy works of art and connect with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists before AGSA presents the next statewide Tarnanthi Festival in 2023.

This year's Tarnanthi Art Fair will feature a dynamic range of paintings, ceramics, sculpture, woven objects, jewellery, textiles, clothes and homewares, created by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, working independently and from more than 50 art centres across the country.

Tarnanthi Artistic Director, Nici Cumpston OAM says, 'With such success in 2021, we are thrilled that the Tarnanthi Art Fair will return to reach new audiences around the world and build deeper understanding with those who have enjoyed our Art Fairs since 2015. We acknowledge that cultural learning begins at home. Living with the stories held within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art is one way to gain insight and a deeper appreciation for Aboriginal art and cultures.'

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport ONZM says, 'Not only is the Tarnanthi Art Fair fast becoming an enduring platform that supports economic empowerment and cultural resilience for remote communities, it is also a place of learning, listening and appreciation of the wellspring of creativity at the heart of art centres across Australia.'

Since 2015, more than $5.4 million of art has been sold through the Tarnanthi Art Fair, which operates under the Indigenous Art Code and supports the ethical production and sales of works of art by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. All proceeds go directly to the artists and art centres, delivering tangible economic benefits to communities.

For full program details and to register for event reminders, visit agsa.sa.gov.au.





More Hot Stories For You


AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP Will Play Her Majesty's Theatre Beginning in DecemberAGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP Will Play Her Majesty's Theatre Beginning in December
September 4, 2022

Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia has announced that the 70th Anniversary production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap will play in Adelaide for a limited season from 31 December at Her Majesty’s Theatre.
Free First Nations Storytelling Events Come To Adelaide Festival Centre This WeekendFree First Nations Storytelling Events Come To Adelaide Festival Centre This Weekend
September 2, 2022

OUR MOB 2022 festivities continue at Adelaide Festival Centre this weekend with free First Nations storytelling events, OUR WORDS and OUR STORIES.
Rosemary Myers Steps into New Windmill Pictures Role Rosemary Myers Steps into New Windmill Pictures Role
September 2, 2022

Outgoing Chair of Windmill, Bruce Speirs, has announced that Rosemary Myers will take up the newly-created role of Artistic Director of Windmill Pictures as the company begins the recruitment process for a new Artistic Director of Windmill Theatre Company.
INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Arts TheatreINTO THE WOODS Comes to The Arts Theatre
September 2, 2022

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA presents the much-loved Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine classic Into the Woods. A moral tale intertwining the storylines of Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Rapunzel and several others tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife, their quest to begin a family and a witch who has placed a curse on them.
SALA Festival Award Winners AnnouncedSALA Festival Award Winners Announced
August 31, 2022

The 25th South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival finished with 648 events and a record number of 11,865 artists participating in 585 venues across South Australia.