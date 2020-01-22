TONY ROBERTS: I'M A MAGICIAN GET ME OUT OF HERE Announced At Adelaide Fringe 2020

Covent Garden's cheekiest street performer, Tony Roberts, has taken his highly successful street theatre escape indoors to create a rollicking family-friendly show in, I'm a Magician Get Me Out of Here! Earning gongs at festivals internationally, the show was nominated for Best Family Show Award at Brighton Fringe 2018 & Best Children's Event Weekly Award Winner Perth Fringe World 2019.

In, I'm A Magician Get Me Out Of Here, audience can expect laughs galore and feats of wonder as right before your eyes Tony Roberts makes his great escape from metres and metres of chains, electrical tape and even a tennis racquet!

"I have performed my escape in eight countries, over 3000 times, and each time it's different, the challenge continues, and I still love the look of utter shock on peoples faces every time I get out." says Tony Roberts.

When Tony Roberts, got to a turning point in his life as an executive in the motor industry, he took the ultimate leap of faith to become a full-time street performer, living off hits wits and whit, escaping from chains on a daily basis on the streets of Melbourne, embarking on a career change that would see him perform all around the world, making people laugh.

"I loved escaping the 9-5 so much it became the inspiration for the show!" says, Tony Roberts, and adds "I can definitely recommend making a change if your status quo isn't working for you anymore."

In addition to escaopolgy, Tony Roberts is a world-class award-winning card magician, he arrives in Adelaide fresh from touring around the world on stage and street pitches including Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Underbelly Festival London, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and many more. Tony's shows have won multiple five star reviews and critical praise around the world. Tony Roberts': "literally leaves the audience gasping" declared Mumble Comedy Edinburgh.

The Adelaide Advertiser called him: "genuinely awe-inspiring, and "talented as a comedian", and the NZ Herald shared he was, "the modern-day Houdini'.

Catch Tony Roberts: I'm A Magician Get Me Out Of Here at Le Cascadeur weekends 15 Feb - 16 Mar 2020 at 3pm, book at www.adelaidefringe.com.au







Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You