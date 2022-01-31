THE PASH by Rita Papillo Presented by ELEVEN Productions at Fringe 2022: The Bakehouse Theatre

After the sell-out success of its premiere season in April 2021 at The Holden Street Theatres, The Pash returns as a solo show for its Fringe debut in 2022.

The Pash is a current work by independent, local playwright Rita Papillo. Set among the social buzz of Adelaide's Fringe and Festival, The Pash follows a woman over a spontaneous night out, culminating with an unexpected and passionate encounter with a stranger. It is a subtle but affecting exploration of the power of human connectivity in a society where currency and visibility are, increasingly, age specific. Light-hearted in her approach, Papillo portrays the transformative effect a moment can have. Through the protagonist's eclectic journey, we are encouraged to 'be and see' ourselves.

"The Pash is a deeply funny and truly original take on how visibility and social currency depreciates with age, and the power of human connection to reinvigorate not just our creative selves but ultimately our capacity for kindness." Racheal Mead InDaily

"The Pash is an important piece of theatre. It gives us insight into the everyday patterns and behaviours that serve as distractions to our authentic selves. As an artist based in movement, I have found a field of joy to play with in this funny and inspiring story". Director Nikki Allen.

The Pash boasts a talented ensemble of Adelaide actors and artists; Lucy Slattery, Katie O'Reilly, Ria Loof and joining the ensemble is Skye McVicar in design. "As a combination, Papillo's writing, Allen's direction and the three performances are a revelation." Lisa Lanzi, Stage Whispers.

This not to be missed theatre production is showing for a limited season at Adelaide Fringe 2022.

Learn more at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-pash-af2022.