THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to State Theatre Company Next Month

State Theatre Company South Australia Will Close its 2025 season with Tennessee Williams’ masterwork, The Glass Menagerie.

In a small apartment in 1930s St Louis, Amanda Wingfield and her two children, Tom and Laura, spin singular and separate dreams.

Tom is torn between his obligation to his family and his desire to break away from the suffocating embrace of his mother and his shy and frail sister, whose memory he will never escape. Abandoned by her husband, Amanda comforts herself with recollections of her earlier, more gracious life in the American Deep South, when she was pursued by ‘gentlemen callers’.

Now she fights to provide a better life for her grown children, while they struggle for a future that seems unlikely ever to fulfil their mother’s hopes and dreams. But a change in fortune suddenly seems possible when a handsome and mysterious young visitor arrives without warning. The Glass Menagerie, Tennessee Williams’ semi-autobiographical evocation of loneliness and lost love, is one of his most powerful and moving plays; an unforgettable American classic.

Under the direction of Artistic Associate Shannon Rush, this production will feature some of Adelaide’s finest performers including Ksenja Logos (fresh from her acclaimed turns in The Dictionary of Lost Words and Gaslight) as Amanda, Kathryn Adams (the scene-stealing star of Antigone, Single Asian Female and Welcome to Your New Life) as Laura, and Laurence Boxhall (The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale) as Tom and Jono Darby as Jim.

“The Glass Menagerie is a timeless classic, and I’m honoured to have the opportunity to direct it,” Rush said. “One of the things I love most about the play is its exploration of human needs and desires, and the obstacles that hinder their fulfillment. The play’s emphasis on revisiting moments in memory and interpreting life’s experiences is rich with potential, making it a loved play that still holds relevance with modern audiences. Williams masterfully creates emotionally compelling characters and intricate family dynamics, seamlessly blending reality and dreamscape.”

“The Odeon Theatre’s intimate setting provides an ideal environment for this production, in which Mark Thompson’s evocative set design will vividly transform the venue into 1930s St. Louis. Our exceptionally talented cast will bring this story to life so beautifully and I can’t wait to begin rehearsals in October.”

Don’t miss this compelling journey into the heart of memory, illusion and a family fighting for their lives in the intimacy of the Odeon Theatre, to round out State Theatre Company South Australia’s 2025 season.