THE FINEST FILTH Announces Upcoming Performances

The Finest Filth is celebrating its' FIRST BIRTHDAY with a month of fabulously filthy events! The Finest Filth is a Kaurna Land based events business that celebrates local, intersectional, Queer and Feminist performers.

The Finest Filth events have become a place of support, community and nurturing for marginalised artists and audience members. The Finest Filth celebrates and raises unheard voices including First Nations artists, QTPOC, AFAB, non-binary, disabled and Queer Ally artists. Our aim is to be as bold and transparent in our identity as possible we break through social constructs and sending a message of love to our audience.

Tandanya is filled to the brim with incredible artists! Comedians, Drag Kings and Queens, Burlesque and Cabaret Artists who still call Adelaide home after the curtain falls on the Fringe Festival. Established in 2021 by Annie Schofield (The Jack and Annie Show) with flagship event The Finest Filth Variety Hour, the intention is the same now as it was then. To create a safe and inclusive space for artists to practise their art, and for audiences to enjoy it.

UPCOMING SHOWS

The Finest Filth Variety Hour - September 16th 7pm

At this special two hour event of the Finest Filth Variety Hour we bring you SEVEN fabulous acts to feast on!

Queer Bingo Fundraiser - September 22, 7pm

You + Bingo + Prizes + Rosie Russell hosting + Burlesque performer Sebastion Wolf guest hosting= Sounds Gay, I'm in!

The Finest Filth Queer Comedy Night - September 30, 7.30pm

We're here, we're Queer and we're funny as F**K! See you at the debut of The Finest Filth Queer Comedy night!

The Finest Filth Variety Hour First Birthday - October 8, 8pm-2am

A celebratory night of Drag, DJs and Dancing!