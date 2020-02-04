Studio Flamenco And The City Of Unley Present GYPSY CARAVAN at the Unley Village Green

In 2019, Studio Flamenco travelled to Kangaroo Island to perform as part of the 'KI Art Feast' festival. Their highly acclaimed and award-winning Fringe show, Recuerdos, delighted and captivated audiences at the Kingscote Town Hall, followed the next day by workshops at the KI Dance school.

This year, following the tragic bushfires, the company want to give back to the community who supported them with such energy, enthusiasm and hospitality.

Studio Flamenco is thrilled to announce that $5 from every ticket to Gypsy Caravan will be donated towards Farmer Fire Fighting Units on Kangaroo Island, through the Lions Club of Kangaroo Island.

'The Lions Club are delighted with the offer and it will be great to see funds going to the farming community during this really tough time,' Bob Hagerstrom of the Kangaroo Island Lions Club commented, 'Local farmers are often first on the scene of a fire with a tank on the back of their utes. They know the area better than anyone, are very effective in helping to fight fires, and are too often the unsung heroes'

The company is also offering complimentary tickets to Kangaroo Island residents. KI residents are invited to contact Susi Whitehead either by phone 0400 197 231 or email stay@kidragonfly.com to be added to a free door list if they will be in Adelaide on the show dates. Complimentary tickets are limited so Islanders are urged to get in quick.

'We had a brilliant time performing in Kangaroo Island last year,' says dancer and choreographer, Susi Masi, 'the community was so welcoming and appreciative of our performance. It's heartbreaking to see what's happened and we wanted to do something that will give directly to the communities who have been affected by the bushfires there.'

Studio Flamenco's latest production, 'Gypsy Caravan', presented in collaboration with the City of Unley, is an immersive flamenco experience under the stars at the Unley Village Green. Dress in your finest gypsy garb and be part of the magical fiesta brought to you by Studio Flamenco's band of award-winning flamenco dancers and musicians in collaboration with the City of Unley.

Be entranced by swirling skirts and shawls as the action happens all around you. Be inspired to join in as the dancers lead you in rhythmic clapping and dance, or just sit back, relax and be entranced by the power and passion of flamenco.

Trained in both Spain and Australia, the combined performance credentials of Studio Flamenco's company spans decades and includes appearances at WOMADELAIDE, Adelaide International Guitar Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and performances with Opera Australia. The performance also includes special appearances by the Studio Flamenco Youth Company.

Come and join the fun, support local artists and our Kangaroo Island community.

Seating is camp style- so bring cushions or a picnic blanket (fold up chairs can be used at the rear). Enjoy sangria by the Tipsy Gypsy and traditional paella by the Hungry Toro. Picnics also welcome (no BYO alcohol).

Unley's Village Green will be transformed for four nights only for this very special family-friendly event on 22, 23, 29 February and 1 March. Tickets available at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/gypsy-caravan-af2020

Free flamenco workshop with every ticket (workshops for all ages on 15 February 2020- visit studioflamenco.com.au for details)





