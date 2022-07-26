Simon Taylor Announces Australian Tour Following THE TONIGHT SHOW Debut

Acclaimed writer and comedian Simon Taylor has announced an encore Australian September tour of his hit show, Epic which is inspired by his love for travel complete with his personal adventures and mishaps overseas.

The announcement follows Simon's stunning American TV debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Simon is the first Australian to perform on the Tonight Show.

Simon Will perform Epic encore dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane.

In Epic, Simon recounts his story of him being stranded in middle- America, as we get to meet the wild characters he encountered on his journey back home. The show captures Simon's trademark storytelling and sharp stand-up that has earned him fans around the world.

Simon Taylor is your international funny boy, growing up in Melbourne and then becoming a writer for Jay Leno and Shaun Micallef. His comedy has appeared on Netflix, Channel 10 and your cool friend's TikTok feed.

For more information on Simon please visit: https://simontaylorfunnyboy.com

For tour dates please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187946®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Falist.com.au%2Ftours%2Fepic%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1