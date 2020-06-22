Save Our Scene Calls For Government Action On Support For Music Venues As Signatories Near 20,000

SOS - Save Our scene campaigners are hoping for further signatories for a petition calling on the Victorian government to act now and offer essential support as Victoria's famous music scene teeters on the brink of collapse in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns.



Last Thursday MP Fiona Patten, Leader of the Reason Party presented the Save Our Scene petition - the largest ever presented to Parliament with over 15,000 signatures and called on the Government to work with Music Victoria on a support package for live music venues, as well as a clear and balanced roadmap to reopen.



Following the tabling of the petition the state government's Minister for Creative Industries, Martin Foley, said the live music was "the heart and soul of so much of Victoria's cultural activities" and the government would have more to say following "conversations with a number of live music and entertainment organisations".



"COVID hit hard and it hit quick in the live music sector, venues closed instantly. We know that not only did the COVID emergency hit live music hard, it's also going to hit it the longest. We know there is more to be done, we are talking to the representative organisations and that will continue."

Save Our Scene spokesperson Simone Ubaldi said: "We know the State Government is thinking about how they can help our industry, but they've been thinking about it for a long time. Meanwhile the bills are piling up and ongoing restrictions mean there is no end in sight for most venues.

Ben Russell, owner of The John Curtin Hotel in Carlton, emphasised that the fate of music venues in Victoria will have a long-term effect on artists' careers: "This is really about the music ecosystem. It takes decades to build the culture we have in Melbourne, and we're talking about losing half of it overnight without Government intervention. Established artists like Courtney Barnett or Paul Kelly might survive Covid, but what about the young talent coming up? Where are they going to play if these stages disappear? This is what we're trying to protect."





Now is the time for the Government to act to Save Our Scene!



Sign the petition now: www.saveourscene.com.au

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You