STAND UP VS IMPROVISOR Comes to Adelaide Fringe

The late-night comedy game show taking Australia by storm is heading straight for the Adelaide Fringe. Welcome to Stand Up VS Improviser - two stand-up comedians and two improvisers enter the ring BUT only one team leaves victorious!

"I wanted to create a fun late-night style show that brought together my two comedy passions: stand-up and improv," says comedian Chris Martin, the show's host.

Following stellar runs at the 2019 Bris Funny Fest and 2020 Brisbane Comedy Festival, Stand Up VS Improviser enjoyed residencies at two of Brisbane's biggest comedy clubs, The Sit Down Comedy Club and Good Chat Comedy Club, cementing itself as a Brisbane comedy juggernaut.

"I actually came up with the concept flying home from the 2019 Adelaide Fringe, it's nice to be bringing it back to Fringe where the seed of the idea started."

Sharing similar vibes to British comedy panel programs, the show is delightfully simple. Host, Chris Martin, pits a team of stand-up comedians and a team of improvisers against each other in a series of comedy challenges, with the overall winning team taking the coveted comedy crown.

"It really is just a funny good time. If you're a fan of shows like Whose Line, Taskmaster, Mock The Week, Thank God You're Here, or just comedy in general, this is the perfect show for you!"

Featuring the best comedians from the festival, hilarity is guaranteed. Grab some mates, barrack for a team (stand-up or improv) and come enjoy a late-night comedy sensation.

Venue: The Howling Owl, Vaughan Pl, Adelaide, SA, 5000

Dates: Tuesday 15 March - Saturday 19 March

Time: 9:45 PM

Tickets: $15 - $20

Bookings: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/stand-up-vs-improviser-af2022