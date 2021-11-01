SIX THE MUSICAL Will Stop in Canberra and Adelaide on 2022 Tour

Six the Musical is continuing it Australian tour with Stops in Canberra and Adelaide!

The Canberra Theatre Centre season will run from 23 April 2022 then the show heads to Adelaide at the newly refurbished Her Majesty's Theatre from 21 May 2022.

The tour will kick off in Sydney this December 2021.

A witty, pop-fueled musical packed full of sass, SIX remixes the history of the six wives of Henry VIII - Britain's notorious Tudor King - as they take to the microphone to re-tell their stories and reclaim their HERstories, once and for all. Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr.

Two new Queens are crowned as they join the Australian cast, Phoenix Jackson Mendoza playing the first wife of Henry VIII, the sassy Catherine of Aragon and Chelsea Dawson taking on the role of the playful fifth wife, Katherine Howard. In recent years Phoenix has starred in Australian productions of Green Day's American Idiot and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Newcomer Chelsea made her professional debut in the recent production of Shrek the Musical.

Returning to the cast as the rule-breaking second wife Anne Boleyn is Kala Gare having graduated from the Victorian College of the Arts and starred in productions including Bright Star and Rent at Melbourne's Chapel off Chapel.

Loren Hunter resumes her role as the loyal third wife Jane Seymour adding to her unfaltering musical theatre career including roles in Strictly Ballroom the Musical and King Kong the Musical.

SIX The Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton

Learn more at SIXTHEMUSICAL.COM.AU.

The independent Anna of Cleves will be once again played by VCA graduate Kiana Daniele who made her professional debut in The Production Company's Boy from Oz and played Baby in Dirty Dancing presented by Immersive Cinema.

Musical maven Vidya Makan reprises her role as the empowering Catherine Parr, a graduate of Queensland Conservatorium of Music, Vidya's previous roles include the Australian tour of Green Day's American Idiot and Australian Shakespeare Company's Romeo and Juliet.

Joining the SIX Australian Queens as they embark on this new tour will also be the extremely talented swings made up of returning cast members Karis Oka and Shannen Alyce Quan and brand new swing and Dance Captain Chiara Assetta.